SNAPS | Demi-Leigh jets back to Mzansi for Human Rights Day
Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters who is currently based in New York jetted back home for Human Rights Day earlier this week, and spent some time with impoverished children.
Demi helped unveil a drinking water well in Tzaneen, Limpopo.
"Having clean drinking water is a right and not a privilege. Unveiling of the first water well at the Mmamatjatji Primary School in Tzaneen, South Africa. This is the first well in the community, before they got water from a river (that is now dried up) and relied on the municipality for water drops."
