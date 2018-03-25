TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Demi-Leigh jets back to Mzansi for Human Rights Day

25 March 2018 - 11:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is happy to be home
Image: Via Instagram

Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters who is currently based in New York jetted back home for Human Rights Day earlier this week, and spent some time with impoverished children. 

Demi helped unveil a drinking water well in Tzaneen, Limpopo. 

"Having clean drinking water is a right and not a privilege. Unveiling of the first water well at the Mmamatjatji Primary School in Tzaneen, South Africa. This is the first well in the community, before they got water from a river (that is now dried up) and relied on the municipality for water drops." 

