Has Mzansi lost Nakhane forever?

Nakhane is living his best life in Europe where he is flourishing and winning over fans, but does this mean that we've lost one of our most talented musicians forever?

Nakhane has been jet setting between countries and we recently caught up with him to ask if he's ever going to use his passport to come home.

"Of course! I love South Africa. It is home. I would move back. It is just that my story is not yet done."

His story has him living in Europe for now, but could take the "nomad" somewhere else in a few year's time.

"I have always been looking for a place to belong but never really wanted to settle down and put down roots. Even when I was in South Africa my partner wanted to buy furniture for our apartment or make some or other alteration to the place, and I would just be happy living off the basics and going along with it all. I am a wanderer."

For now he is just happy to share his music and experiences with audiences overseas.

"I have always felt appreciated and loved here and that is a great feeling to have. It is not to say that I don't have the same love in South Africa but it is different. There is a different feel here and I'm taking it in as much as I can."