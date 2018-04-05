TshisaLIVE

That time Tumi Morake got into a fight over 'a dodgy text'

Does your partner know your cellphone password? Do you let them see your phone?

05 April 2018 - 06:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Tumi Morake and her hubby now have access to each other's phones.
Tumi Morake and her hubby now have access to each other's phones.
Image: Via Tumi's Instagram

While the thought of letting your partner know your cellphone password may fill you with fear worse than a million delayed paydays, Tumi Morake and her hubby decided to take up the practice after a "dodgy text" let the cat among the pigeons.

Speaking to Gareth Cliff on CliffCentral this week, Tumi was asked about cellphone etiquette and whether their cellphones are free to air like SABC TV.

"I have Mpho's password for his phone and he has mine. But it was not a natural progression to here. It is because our marriage has tasted the challenge of things on phones," she said.

Tumi dished that there was a time when she was sent a "very dodgy" message by someone who was dating a famous lady at the time, but ignored it. All was well until her man saw the message and asked her about it.

"Yoh! He saw that message. He was upset. What he was upset about was that I didn't cut this guy off or tell him off. I was like: 'But he is harmless. He is sending me these things but when he sees me in my face he doesn't have the balls to say any of these things'. But for him it was a HUGE deal."

That only made their marriage stronger and the pair have now been married for eight years.

In a sweet anniversary message in November, Tumi said the couple had chosen each other through all the challenges.

"To have loved and grown with you. To have chosen each other through all the challenges. And to still be hustling and winning together in this mad industry. I love you."

She recently left her radio gig at Jacaranda FM, she said to focus on her comedy and spending more time.

SAfm staff still unclear about their future, SABC insists nothing untoward

Staff members at SAfm have told TshisaLIVE that they are still unclear about their future at the station as new contracts have yet to be signed. The ...
TshisaLIVE
20 hours ago

Hold up! Y'all just called the Twitter army to deal with The Queen's Tebogo?

Can someone please just call Tebogo's mother to come sort him out?
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

'I'm not violent but if you dare touch me, I'll show you flames!' - Zodwa

Zodwa Wabantu says she was just "teaching the girl a lesson."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Musa Mseleku on why his 'healing powers' don't work on MaKhumalo

Musa Mseleku said at the end of the day, he's only a vessel God uses to heal. He has no say in the matter.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Zoleka Mandela shares last photos of Winnie attending church in Soweto TshisaLIVE
  2. DJ Black Coffee responds to Israel backlash & adds fuel to the fire TshisaLIVE
  3. WATCH | Zodwa fights with a fan & takes her wig after calling her a b**ch! TshisaLIVE
  4. Mel Bala on Zwai divorce: I don't want to spend a lifetime fighting TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa Wabantu thinks the industry is filled with witchcraft TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Theewaterskloof dam almost completely dry: Drone footage compares 2018 dam ...
Woman wounds three at YouTube HQ in California, kills herself
X