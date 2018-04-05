That time Tumi Morake got into a fight over 'a dodgy text'

While the thought of letting your partner know your cellphone password may fill you with fear worse than a million delayed paydays, Tumi Morake and her hubby decided to take up the practice after a "dodgy text" let the cat among the pigeons.

Speaking to Gareth Cliff on CliffCentral this week, Tumi was asked about cellphone etiquette and whether their cellphones are free to air like SABC TV.

"I have Mpho's password for his phone and he has mine. But it was not a natural progression to here. It is because our marriage has tasted the challenge of things on phones," she said.

Tumi dished that there was a time when she was sent a "very dodgy" message by someone who was dating a famous lady at the time, but ignored it. All was well until her man saw the message and asked her about it.

"Yoh! He saw that message. He was upset. What he was upset about was that I didn't cut this guy off or tell him off. I was like: 'But he is harmless. He is sending me these things but when he sees me in my face he doesn't have the balls to say any of these things'. But for him it was a HUGE deal."

That only made their marriage stronger and the pair have now been married for eight years.

In a sweet anniversary message in November, Tumi said the couple had chosen each other through all the challenges.

"To have loved and grown with you. To have chosen each other through all the challenges. And to still be hustling and winning together in this mad industry. I love you."

She recently left her radio gig at Jacaranda FM, she said to focus on her comedy and spending more time.