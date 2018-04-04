'I'm not violent but if you dare touch me, I'll show you flames!' - Zodwa

Zodwa Wabantu remains unapologetic over an altercation between her and an unknown woman who threw a drink at her over the weekend.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday after the video of her wig snatching altercation went viral; Zodwa said all she was doing was defending herself when a woman disrespected her.

"I’m just glad there was a video that showed everything that happened unlike the other one-sided videos I’ve seen before. Look, I didn’t klap or hit anyone. If you look at the video, who is displaying violent behaviour? I am not violent but if you touch me then that’s when you’ll see flames. I could have done worse if I was violent. But I won’t even defend myself to say I am not a violent person. People can say whatever they want to say about me but if you touch me, as in physically, I’ll respond accordingly."