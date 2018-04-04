'I'm not violent but if you dare touch me, I'll show you flames!' - Zodwa
Zodwa Wabantu remains unapologetic over an altercation between her and an unknown woman who threw a drink at her over the weekend.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday after the video of her wig snatching altercation went viral; Zodwa said all she was doing was defending herself when a woman disrespected her.
"I’m just glad there was a video that showed everything that happened unlike the other one-sided videos I’ve seen before. Look, I didn’t klap or hit anyone. If you look at the video, who is displaying violent behaviour? I am not violent but if you touch me then that’s when you’ll see flames. I could have done worse if I was violent. But I won’t even defend myself to say I am not a violent person. People can say whatever they want to say about me but if you touch me, as in physically, I’ll respond accordingly."
Zodwa also said she isn't a bully and that she's actually been a victim of bullying but had found a way to deal with it without using violence.
She said most of the time she chose the "high road" however sometimes people went too far.
"I am not a bully; I have sat through bullying from a lot of people. What I do is laugh with them and joke about how they are trying to hurt me all that time. That’s a bully. Me on the other hand, I was just defending myself after a random person I don’t even know, threw two of their drinks at me. For no apparent reason."
When asked if she gave the young woman her wig back, Zodwa said she threw it back to the crowd.
"I threw the wig back to the crowd and they were tossing it around and playing with it. I didn’t actually care for it."
The entertainer said she just felt the girl needed to be taught a lesson.
She said she thinks the girl is either a hater or just someone who was drunk or overly excited.
Well.. we don't know what her motive was but we hope sis is okay.