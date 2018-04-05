TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Kgomotso Christopher & other actors visit Ma Winnie's home

05 April 2018 - 11:38 By Karishma Thakurdin
Hlubi Mboya was among the group of actors who visited Ma Winnie's house.
Several actors and actresses united to pay their respects to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela by visiting her home in Soweto. 

Ever since news of Ma Winnie's death was confirmed on Monday afternoon, people from all walks of life have flocked to her house in Masedi Street, Orlando West in Soweto to pay their respects. 

Thousands of mourners have paid their respects to the fallen struggle hero by laying flowers and lighting candles. Mourners have also been seen celebrating her life through song and dance. 

High-profile personalities including President Cyril Ramaphosa, several other members of the ANC and EFF leader Julius Malema, who Ma Winnie described as "her son," have visited the family during the course of the week. 

On Wednesday Kgomotso Christopher, Hlubi Mboya, Keketso Semoko, Andrea Dondolo, Harriet Manamela and others representing the arts visited the house to honour Ma Winnie. 

"Sisters in the arts, in solidarity to pay respect to the Mother of the Nation and family.  Lala NgoXolo Mama. Duduzekani ba Kwa Madikizela, ba Kwa Mandela," said Kgomotso. 

Ma Winnie, who died at Milpark Hospital, will be given an official state funeral on April 14. 

