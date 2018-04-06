LOL! 3 times AKA fired shots at other camps during his vodka launch

When AKA said "Supermega he on top again" and we all just danced along thinking he's joking, well he wasn't and the launch of his limited edition Cruz watermelon vodka was all the proof needed.

The rapper hosted a few friends and media at the launch of his limited edition vodka, in Bryanston on Thursday night. The swanky set up had traces of pink and gold, to go with the look of the bottle AKA was launching.

AKA spoke at length about how the partnership came about and what makes it groundbreaking.

"They've allowed us to take the lead, to take their brand and run with it. For me today is a special day. This is groundbreaking on a different level. I don't know anybody on the continent... I think me and Diddy are the only people getting money by the bottle baby. That just speaks to who we are as Beam Group, that we understand that we have to keep our brands happy in our careers and visa versa."

And, AKA was definitely beaming with pride at his new achievement. However, there was absolutely no way we could ignore all the shade the rapper threw.

It was a lot and these following examples were the most painful.