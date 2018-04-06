TshisaLIVE

LOL! 3 times AKA fired shots at other camps during his vodka launch

06 April 2018 - 10:36 By Chrizelda Kekana
AKA officially launched his AKA Cruz watermelon limited edition drink.
AKA officially launched his AKA Cruz watermelon limited edition drink.
Image: TshisaLIVE

When AKA said "Supermega he on top again" and we all just danced along thinking he's joking, well he wasn't and the launch of his limited edition Cruz watermelon vodka was all the proof needed.  

The rapper hosted a few friends and media at the launch of his limited edition vodka, in Bryanston on Thursday night. The swanky set up had traces of pink and gold, to go with the look of the bottle AKA was launching.

AKA spoke at length about how the partnership came about and what makes it groundbreaking.

"They've allowed us to take the lead, to take their brand and run with it. For me today is a special day. This is groundbreaking on a different level. I don't know anybody on the continent... I think me and Diddy are the only people getting money by the bottle baby. That just speaks to who we are as Beam Group, that we understand that we have to keep our brands happy in our careers and visa versa."

And, AKA was definitely beaming with pride at his new achievement. However, there was absolutely no way we could ignore all the shade the rapper threw.

It was a lot and these following examples were the most painful.

1. That 'only Diddy and I' are getting this money shot.

cc: Brands and sponsors. AKA says y'all need to shape up.

2. The bottle phone call shot.

cc: Cassper. We think that one is for you!

When the money is dialing .....

A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) on

3. I won't be able to out do myself after this album, so everyone else can just forget it!

cc: The entire Mzansi hip-hop industry. That shot's for you!

What on earth is going on with Muvhango?

We are all still waiting for Thandaza's funeral to be honest.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

e.tv drama Imbewu rocked by sexual misconduct allegations

Well-known director Duma ka Ndlovu said they view the claims seriously.
TshisaLIVE
21 hours ago

A troll tries to blame Skolopad for 'provoking rape' & she ain't having it!

Skolopad couldn't believe what she was reading from a troll on Twitter!
TshisaLIVE
22 hours ago

Tira 'not concerned' about Zodwa's wig snatching altercation

DJ Tira has responded to Zodwa's wig snatching incident.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

SAMRO to meet with government following 'copyright fraud' claims

SAMRO is about to change, says the organisation
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Trevor Noah explains Vicki Momberg racist incident TshisaLIVE
  2. Guap politics | So who is actually worth more money in the industry? TshisaLIVE
  3. Zoleka Mandela shares last photos of Winnie attending church in Soweto TshisaLIVE
  4. Nomzamo Mbatha on graduating: I wore a face of failure for a long time TshisaLIVE
  5. 'I'm not violent but if you dare touch me, I'll show you flames!' - Zodwa TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

How it unfolded: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data saga
Violent crime on Table Mountain: Is Cape Town’s iconic national park under ...
X