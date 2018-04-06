The next Leshole: Skeem Saam’s Kwaito just can’t get a break

Here we go again! Just as we were all coming to terms with Skeem Saam's Leshole being the most unlucky character on TV, the soapie's Kwaito was shown more flames than a firefighter.

Kwaito, played by Clement Maosa, went through the most this week after his idea for an invention was stolen. Of course, it didn't help that he signed a contract for it without reading, so even if he did go to court, it probably won't help.