The next Leshole: Skeem Saam’s Kwaito just can’t get a break
The soapie's writers just love a tragedy!
Here we go again! Just as we were all coming to terms with Skeem Saam's Leshole being the most unlucky character on TV, the soapie's Kwaito was shown more flames than a firefighter.
Kwaito, played by Clement Maosa, went through the most this week after his idea for an invention was stolen. Of course, it didn't help that he signed a contract for it without reading, so even if he did go to court, it probably won't help.
Fans were like; "We've been here before" and took to Twitter to ask the show's writers to give its characters a break.
#skeemsaam kwaito when is it his chance to be happy mare?— Nthabiseng Lekhooana (@Nthabiie_busiie) April 5, 2018
😣😑 pic.twitter.com/jSaKoCzlXR
I'm sick of #SkeemSaam always making ppl steal Kwaito's stuff 1st it was his book now its his invention I'm taking a break from dis show coz I found myself crying a little 😢 pic.twitter.com/QlgRHeXfhg— Princess Straw 🍓🍓 (@Sneshy_G) April 5, 2018
Kwaito and Leshole has the same bad luck nje, things always fail when the light is about to shine #Skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/lgwFpmN2lB— Mr Vilakazi (@AbdulStylist) April 5, 2018
#SkeemSaam So history repeats itself again damn is Kwaito ever gonna be happy without drama? I hope this Mr Spiller gets arrested Kwaito tog pic.twitter.com/WF0R2Ffghx— ❤️ BuBukie❤️Biggie❤️ (@FeliciaVila) April 5, 2018
Kwaito is never going to be happy vele?— VINCENT 🔱 (@Vincie_SA) April 5, 2018
💔#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/5XUCSPocXY
And they even suggested that only the ancestors can help poor Kwaito be more woke.
#SkeemSaam Kwaito Just Have To Consult The Ancestors😕 pic.twitter.com/2D0r86msVM— Caroline Black [ℳoncho] (@BunnyLeeBlack) April 5, 2018
Kwaito’s storyline is just sad hey #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/ul00Y8h3bv— Puleng Sekekete (@PulengSekekete) April 5, 2018
Kwaito will remain a Sleepist till he dies, he shoulda been long woke by now. #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/WwuaQW6wwF— 26 April is My Birthday! (@7713_940) April 5, 2018
A 3rd year student who doesn't know he has so read a contract , understand it , get a copy before signing it.😩 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/stMYZE0Buf— Ketshepilé (@DAREALTSHEPIEGH) April 5, 2018
#SkeemSaam Kwaito signed a document without reading it pic.twitter.com/UvMAcxSnLz— Socialtrends🇿🇦™ (@STZAblog) April 5, 2018
Kwaito was over the moon that he'll now be able 2 support his family&didn't read the content of document,This is the story of our lives,we sign documents without reading its content,we as black ppl should learn 2 take time&ask our lawyers break all those big terms 4us#Skeemsaam pic.twitter.com/ppEcFgiVbU— Sthandwa_Somuntu🇿🇦 (@londymhlophe) April 5, 2018