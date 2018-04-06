TshisaLIVE

WATCH | A-Reece hittin' on Pearl Modiadie is the cutest thing

Lol! That went from zero to 100 real quick!

06 April 2018 - 09:28 By Chrizelda Kekana
Pearl Modiadie and A-Reece on the set of Zaziwa.
Pearl Modiadie and A-Reece on the set of Zaziwa.
Image: Via Twitter/Pearl Modiadie

Pearl Modiadie had rapper A-Reece in the hot seat as a guest on her show Zaziwa, but she was never ready for the questions A-Reece threw her way.

The show, which aims to take viewers into the life and times of their fave celebrities, is hosted and co-produced by Pearl. She recently had A-Reece on as a guest and when it was time for questions from fans, A-Reece's love life came up.

While the rapper was down to answer all the questions thrown at him, he used the moment to achieve his almost Uyang'thanda Na? moment with Pearl.

After clarifying that he and Natasha Thahane "never really dated" he asked Pearl who she is dating and if she' is happy.

Watch how the video and see Pearl's priceless reaction:

Obvs, the rapper is totes into Pearl.

He knows it. Pearl knows it. We know it. *cues Oprah voice* Everybody knows it!

Pearl went on to thank A-Reece and said she has become an even bigger fan after that show.

Pearl's hubby better hold on tight, the competition out there is ready and waiting for a chance!

