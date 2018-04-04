It's Skolopad in her birthday suit. Again!

Even though Skolopad turned heads in a sophisticated evening gown at the recent Saftas, it did not mean the end of an era for the entertainer, known for her risqué red carpet antics.

And, just to prove that she's not about to become boring and predictable, Skolopad has shared a bunch of nude pictures from a recent photoshoot for beauty brand Skin Miracle.

In the snaps Skolopad posed seductively in her birthday suit and strategically covered her breasts with her hands.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE when news of her ambassadorship emerged, Skolopad explained that people should not expect classy long dresses forever.

"No, just because I chose a classy long dress for one occasion doesn't mean that's how it's going to be forever. I am not predictable and that's what they loved about me. So people are always holding their breath wondering what I'm gonna wear or not wear at the next red carpet I go to."

So here's the receipts to prove Skolopad's not just all talk: