'Khanyi & money – same WhatsApp group': Star impresses in new drama

Khanyi Mbau is determined to take over our TV screens with yet another role on the box as part of Mzansi Magic's new drama series Abomama, and when her character started chasing the cash on Sunday night's premiere, fans thought she had found her perfect role.

The drama follows a stokvel and prayer group who discover that there is R2-million stashed away and decide to chase the money to use it for good.

Khanyi plays the role of Tshidi, an approval seeking former ghetto queen turned suburban wife who’s married to a reputable doctor.

The internet, knowing Khanyi's reputation as a lover of the finer things, was not surprises that sis's character was one of the first to encourage the stokvel to go chase imali.

They filled the internet with hilarious memes and jokes, explaining why Khanyi was perfect for the role.