TshisaLIVE

'Khanyi & money – same WhatsApp group': Star impresses in new drama

09 April 2018 - 09:50 By Kyle Zeeman
Khanyi Mbau plays a woman with a big secret on Abomama.
Khanyi Mbau plays a woman with a big secret on Abomama.
Image: Via Khanyi Mbau's Twitter

Khanyi Mbau is determined to take over our TV screens with yet another role on the box as part of Mzansi Magic's new drama series Abomama, and when her character started chasing the cash on Sunday night's premiere, fans thought she had found her perfect role.

The drama follows a stokvel and prayer group who discover that there is R2-million stashed away and decide to chase the money to use it for good. 

Khanyi plays the role of Tshidi, an approval seeking former ghetto queen turned suburban wife who’s married to a reputable doctor. 

The internet, knowing Khanyi's reputation as a lover of the finer things, was not surprises that sis's character was one of the first to encourage the stokvel to go chase imali.

They filled the internet with hilarious memes and jokes, explaining why Khanyi was perfect for the role.

Speaking to Anele on Real Talk late last year, Khanyi said that no matter what you think, she doesn't chase money, honey- it chases her.

“I have a relationship with money. I just think money recognises me, money is comfortable around me, money likes me, money feels like when it needs someone to talk to, it will choose me in the crowd, and it will come and sit next to me, whether it comes in a form of whatever, but it will choose me,” she said.

WATCH | Here's what you get when you book Skolopad

A whole lot of ass!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Polygamist Musa's wives DON'T want wife number 5... so what now?

Every possible question you have about Musa Mseleku wanting a fifth wife, we have the answers!
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Pearl Thusi left shaken after being held up at gunpoint

Crime doesn't discriminate!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Brickz granted R80k bail

Brickz has to pay R80,000 before the end of business on Friday.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. SNAPS | Cassper finally gives us a full view of his mansion TshisaLIVE
  2. What on earth is going on with Muvhango? TshisaLIVE
  3. Zoleka Mandela shares last photos of Winnie attending church in Soweto TshisaLIVE
  4. Oh snap! Twitter thinks Maps is about to pop the question TshisaLIVE
  5. Ntando Duma on transformation: It wasn't money that changed me TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

‘Hands off Zuma; arrest De Klerk’: Mngxitama and supporters praise Zuma outside ...
Zuma’s case postponed to June 8
X