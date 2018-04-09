'Khanyi & money – same WhatsApp group': Star impresses in new drama
Khanyi Mbau is determined to take over our TV screens with yet another role on the box as part of Mzansi Magic's new drama series Abomama, and when her character started chasing the cash on Sunday night's premiere, fans thought she had found her perfect role.
The drama follows a stokvel and prayer group who discover that there is R2-million stashed away and decide to chase the money to use it for good.
Khanyi plays the role of Tshidi, an approval seeking former ghetto queen turned suburban wife who’s married to a reputable doctor.
The internet, knowing Khanyi's reputation as a lover of the finer things, was not surprises that sis's character was one of the first to encourage the stokvel to go chase imali.
They filled the internet with hilarious memes and jokes, explaining why Khanyi was perfect for the role.
#AbomamaMzansi Yooh Hai shem Khanyi and imali😂😂😂 even when she's in character! pic.twitter.com/pQEfOqDKao— Thabang🔍 (@Tbxne_M) April 8, 2018
#AbomamaMzansi khanyi Mbau' s look when she had that there is hidden money pic.twitter.com/is3M4bmo9w— Khumbu M (@Tygerdkay) April 8, 2018
#AbomamaMzansi— Precious Ntshidy (@Ntshiidy) April 8, 2018
Teacher: Describe Money
Student: Khanyi Mbau aka Tshidi aka Lady Die @MbauReloaded your money obsession is real😂👐
#AbomamaMzansi so khanyi mbau is leading the ladies when they go for the bag of money, she's really displaying a real character pic.twitter.com/pp4gIYp31O— Macdonald (@macdonaldmtilen) April 8, 2018
#AbomamaMzansi— Hey Aunty✊ (@Kamogelo_MN) April 8, 2018
Can I just say that wherever there is Khanyi Mbau just know shem, no good thing can be expected.😂😂💔 pic.twitter.com/BWSkw4p4GW
#AbomamaMzansi— Hey Aunty✊ (@Kamogelo_MN) April 8, 2018
Tshidi's face when Mapule mentioned the money.👀Ang'bone kahle 😂💔 pic.twitter.com/bpVK28bPsd
#AbomamaMzansi I wouldn't be surprised if Tshidi were to look for that money💅💅😂😂 pic.twitter.com/mtOCe2CQy1— Thabang🔍 (@Tbxne_M) April 8, 2018
Speaking to Anele on Real Talk late last year, Khanyi said that no matter what you think, she doesn't chase money, honey- it chases her.
“I have a relationship with money. I just think money recognises me, money is comfortable around me, money likes me, money feels like when it needs someone to talk to, it will choose me in the crowd, and it will come and sit next to me, whether it comes in a form of whatever, but it will choose me,” she said.