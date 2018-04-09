Twitter: 'We think we’ve found Steve Komphela’s son in DMF's Moremogolo'
"It was like a crash you didn't want to watch but couldn't look away from"
Eish! If you thought that Steve Komphela could talk eskimos into buying ice, you obviously haven't heard Date My Family's Moremogolo.
The young bachelor tried his luck at finding love on the popular dating show but left us all confused with his behaviour and language.
Case in point was when he cut his time at one of the family's home before desert could be served by just grabbing the whipped cream and spraying it into his mouth, leaving everyone shooketh.
This honestly has to be the BEST moment from this #DateMyFamily 😅🤣😅 pic.twitter.com/O9m9WphpPe— JUNIOR DE ROCKA (@JuniorDeRocka) April 8, 2018
Oddly enough, the family hoped that he would choose their daughter and return for another meal.
But nothing confused the enemy more than when Moremogolo opened his mouth to preach sermons that people didn't even know the topic of. It was too much!
So, if you struggled to keep up, here is the world according to Moremogolo:
"You don't see a second date? High-five!"
Even getting rejected didn't get the man down, he responded to being told there would not be a second date by going in for the high-five.
Moremogolo is leadership! He gets rejected and he high-5s her 🤣 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/SxbdxaJfJj— #SinuousLinesDesign (@Sentletse) April 8, 2018
"The word tomorrow, we will never get to."
Leadership tried to speak about the value of not planning (we think) and ended up just telling us that we should Tipp-Ex the word "tomorrow" out of the dictionary.
Robert marawa: Steve you are leaving kaizer chiefs, what's next?— Masandi™ (@INgwane_Phaqah) April 8, 2018
Nkompela:👇👇😂#DateMyFamily#DMF pic.twitter.com/SZ7YyUBnbt
As a department or company, you will branch out but there will still be a headquarters
Man was teaching lessons on cheating and compared it to a company that needs to branch out.
im outta words guys!!😆😆😆 #datemyfamily pic.twitter.com/ipYufPjaj2— Nkomo Clifford (@NkomoClifford1) April 8, 2018
A man is a gregarious animal
Translation: A man needs variety in his life.
#DateMyFamily pedi people here is your guy doing the most pic.twitter.com/YZ4EZbx6CS— SKOBO (@Skobomampela) April 8, 2018
The internet was shocked for days and made their feelings towards the bachelor known by bringing out the army of memes and jokes.
Here are some of the best reactions.
We can confirm that we have no such animal-Grigorious, in our Zoo. Perhaps Limpopo Zoo #DateMyFamily ^TK pic.twitter.com/xa23Xog5jH— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) April 8, 2018
#DateMyFamily— Unathi Sonwabile Henama (@UnathiHenama) April 8, 2018
My son is embarrassing me on TV pic.twitter.com/hta3G4o594
New term for cheating:— Vusi (@KonkeMax) April 8, 2018
"Branching out from the headquarters"#DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/lVnRVzuooH
#DateMyFamily— B_E_R_R_Y ⚽👑 (@BernadineShekup) April 8, 2018
Main Chick is now called Headquarters and Side Pieces Decentralised Branches. pic.twitter.com/V6mGsj82qO
And moghel decided to eat pizza with a fork 😏 #datemyfamily pic.twitter.com/BSSutULgwh— R A W (@Iam_B_Reigns) April 9, 2018
#DateMyFamily— Female Alpha 🌼 (@QuenitaM) April 8, 2018
The niggur's sentence construction has got these slay queens seeking for dictionaries 😂😂😉 pic.twitter.com/diXvzBfplW
#DateMyFamily we found him this dude wrote queen B book...😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/S3q8YHwcTf— Mr miles khumalo (@miles_khumalo) April 8, 2018
I have not reached this level of confusion since "where are the pots" girl graced our screens #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/7yg4rHs1e2— Huey (@Mmaba2mash) April 8, 2018