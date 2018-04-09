TshisaLIVE

Twitter: 'We think we’ve found Steve Komphela’s son in DMF's Moremogolo'

"It was like a crash you didn't want to watch but couldn't look away from"

09 April 2018 - 09:48 By Kyle Zeeman
Moremogolo was the talk of the Twitter streets after his speeches on Date My Family.
Image: Via Twitter

Eish! If you thought that Steve Komphela could talk eskimos into buying ice, you obviously haven't heard Date My Family's Moremogolo.

The young bachelor tried his luck at finding love on the popular dating show but left us all confused with his behaviour and language. 

Case in point was when he cut his time at one of the family's home before desert could be served by just grabbing the whipped cream and spraying it into his mouth, leaving everyone shooketh.

Oddly enough, the family hoped that he would choose their daughter and return for another meal.

But nothing confused the enemy more than when Moremogolo opened his mouth to preach sermons that people didn't even know the topic of. It was too much!

So, if you struggled to keep up, here is the world according to Moremogolo:

"You don't see a second date? High-five!"

Even getting rejected didn't get the man down, he responded to being told there would not be a second date by going in for the high-five.

"The word tomorrow, we will never get to."

Leadership tried to speak about the value of not planning (we think) and ended up just telling us that we should Tipp-Ex the word "tomorrow" out of the dictionary.

As a department or company, you will branch out but there will still be a headquarters

Man was teaching lessons on cheating and compared it to a company that needs to branch out.

A man is a gregarious animal

Translation: A man needs variety in his life.

The internet was shocked for days and made their feelings towards the bachelor known by bringing out the army of memes and jokes. 

Here are some of the best reactions.

