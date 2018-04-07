WATCH | Here's what you get when you book Skolopad
If you gonna drop coins to get Skolopad at your next birthday party or shisa nyama, you might want to peep at what you can expect.
A video of her performing over the weekend was shared online. In the clip Skolopad could be seen showing off her butt and left fans dizzy with her dance moves.
Skolopad:
Can we just discuss the dramatic pause after her step. We 👏were 👏never 👏 ready.
Skolopad has been working hard to prove herself as a live entertainer and has even hatched a plan to host a special Women's Day concert with Zodwa in August.
"I know what has been said before but when I thought about me. Me and Zodwa being the headliners of a concert created by women for women would be great. I say this because both of us have a large female following.
"So when I thought about it I felt like we would shine so much brighter together and we'll invite other women to come perform too. Wouldn't that be nice? I mean we are not fighting each other mos, just building," she told TshisaLIVE recently.
We're not sure Mzansi is ready to see so much booty on one stage...not ready.