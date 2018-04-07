WATCH | Here's what you get when you book Skolopad

Skolopad has been working hard to prove herself as a live entertainer and has even hatched a plan to host a special Women's Day concert with Zodwa in August.

"I know what has been said before but when I thought about me. Me and Zodwa being the headliners of a concert created by women for women would be great. I say this because both of us have a large female following.

"So when I thought about it I felt like we would shine so much brighter together and we'll invite other women to come perform too. Wouldn't that be nice? I mean we are not fighting each other mos, just building," she told TshisaLIVE recently.

We're not sure Mzansi is ready to see so much booty on one stage...not ready.