Get to know K.O in 12 totally random questions

10 April 2018 - 08:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Would you have ever guessed that KO's fave learning subject back in school was geography?
It's not often that fans' get the chance to get to know their favourite rappers away from the music and the public persona. So when TshisaLIVE got the chance to pick K.O's brain we grabbed the opportunity and you will never believe some of his answers to these totally random questions. 

We would tell you more but it's better if you read these answers for yourself...

Go ahead!

How would you describe the colour red to a blind person?

Yoh! That's a tricky one. I'd say... it's like anger.

Who would win a fight between Rambo and MacGyver?

Ey... Rambo bruh!

What was your best subject back in school?

Geography.

What is your best pick up line?

Do people still use those?

Do you have a celebrity crush?

Nope, I don't.

Would you date a fan?

Maybe... maybe not.

Do you like beetroot?

Nooooo. I hate it. Hate it.

Do you consider mayonnaise and baked beans a salad?

Yeah.

Best compliment you've ever received?

That I am humble.

Do you trust anyone with your life?

Yes, my little brother.

What is your fave word?

October.

Would you ever leave your house without underwear?

Nah. Uh ah.. never.

