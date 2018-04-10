Get to know K.O in 12 totally random questions

It's not often that fans' get the chance to get to know their favourite rappers away from the music and the public persona. So when TshisaLIVE got the chance to pick K.O's brain we grabbed the opportunity and you will never believe some of his answers to these totally random questions.

We would tell you more but it's better if you read these answers for yourself...

Go ahead!

How would you describe the colour red to a blind person?

Yoh! That's a tricky one. I'd say... it's like anger.

Who would win a fight between Rambo and MacGyver?

Ey... Rambo bruh!

What was your best subject back in school?

Geography.