'Are you going to pay for my DStv?' Fans ain't joining AKA's uprising

Twitter rallied the troops on Tuesday and took aim at AKA after the rapper suggested that they switch channels when they see company's using foreign stars in their adverts and not local ones.

AKA took to his Twitter pulpit to deliver a lengthy address on local stars getting coins from endorsements. After listing Diddy as one of his inspirations, the Star Signs rapper went on to warn brands to wake-up about using local artists before it is too late, and told fans to switch the channel if they don't listen.