'Are you going to pay for my DStv?' Fans ain't joining AKA's uprising
Twitter rallied the troops on Tuesday and took aim at AKA after the rapper suggested that they switch channels when they see company's using foreign stars in their adverts and not local ones.
AKA took to his Twitter pulpit to deliver a lengthy address on local stars getting coins from endorsements. After listing Diddy as one of his inspirations, the Star Signs rapper went on to warn brands to wake-up about using local artists before it is too late, and told fans to switch the channel if they don't listen.
My aim has always been to push the culture forward. I want to open the doors for other artists to reap the benefits of what I'm doing right now so one day we can all win.— AKA (@akaworldwide) April 10, 2018
If REEBOK or CRUZ's competitors don't wake up and do the same deals with our artists, they're gonna fall faaaaaaaaaar behind. Our people want to support US. Give us our due. Give us what we deserve.— AKA (@akaworldwide) April 10, 2018
You guys don't know how much power you possess. You can change everything. Make it uncool and unfashionable for brands who wanna do business in our country to enrich Americans instead of your own artists!— AKA (@akaworldwide) April 10, 2018
Next time you see Rick Ross trying to sell you beer ON YOUR OWN TV SCREEN IN YOUR OWN COUNTRY instead of one of your own trying to break into this industry or do something for this country and for our culture ... CHANGE THAT F****** CHANNEL FAM!!!!!— AKA (@akaworldwide) April 10, 2018
While AKA had some followers acting all fierce after his speech, not everyone was running for the door to sign up for his revolution.
They raised their objections in the comments section, with the biggest problem from the #HandsOffRoss squad being whether AKA is going to pay people's DStv accounts.
Why he is my favorite singer nd I pay my dstv I can watch wht I want he does not call me broke😕😕 pic.twitter.com/dUggIdgxCr— Hildegard Priscilla (@HildegardPrisc1) April 11, 2018
One of our own flAKA! Really? One of our own who every chance he gets flex on us! remind us of our poverty! Our own who can tell us we gon' be poor for the rest of the year! Now because you need us tryna be slick! O tla anwa magapu🍉 ao.— S L I C K A💮 (@LeboaMosiapoa) April 10, 2018
Then After you change the channel what will happen next?.....cause you would've already seen Ross mos pic.twitter.com/kb9ZuaJFS2— Andani☔🎈 (@Andani_kumbani) April 10, 2018
U went Thailand to shoot a video drinking moet, all foreign. Leave Ross alone pic.twitter.com/R1ywfImKn6— #RIPWinnieMandela (@SwaggTshepo) April 11, 2018
You are talking bullshit,you think all of us are hyped by your autotunes?— Kgatlhane (@KgatlhaneD) April 11, 2018
I like Rick Ross and I will support him. pic.twitter.com/D6bB0lTjF2
So that you can tell us how broke we are? ! pic.twitter.com/mSgo6q4TrK— CALVEEEEEEN (@Calvin_Lentswan) April 10, 2018
You got endorsed alone bruv. Whether we support Cruz or Reebok , it's really up to us . Stop forcing us to get the products just because you're the face . Wait— Malibongwe Mtyotywa (@Bongischmick) April 10, 2018
So when u go on Sway Americans should change the channel, when u perform at SXSW and in other countries people should leave the room until their local artists get on stage?The world is a global village now and people ought to support excellence not borders pic.twitter.com/2Y5n3eDOfM— Dodger Zw (@Planet_Dodger) April 11, 2018
But AKA was dodging the negativity like a politician avoiding state capture questions and told his flock that he's done preaching.
Anyways. I don't wanna preach too much. I just wanna say thank YOU for this incredible career and for all my opportunities so I can provide for my family. 🙏🏼 Goodnight and God bless.— AKA (@akaworldwide) April 10, 2018