#NyanNyan | Twitter not impressed with Nkanyiso's 'trash' reaction

11 April 2018 - 09:17 By Chrizelda Kekana
Luyanda Potwana is the host of the confession reality show Nyan Nyan.
Image: Via Luyanda Potwana Instagram

Imagine pouring your heart out to your boyfriend with the whole nation witnessing it, just for him to smile throughout your heart wrenching confession and laugh at you... crazy right?

This was what viewers of Nyan Nyan saw last night as they watched Nomvula reveal some difficult truths to her boyfriend, Nkanyiso. Nomvula claimed that she had been a victim of rape and that it caused her to withdraw emotionally.

However, Nkanyiso just smiled and blushed the whole time, while sis was broke down.

Nkanyiso's reaction did not sit well with Twitter. And, the memes came flooding in:

And while Nkanyiso may have had valid reasons for his reaction, there's a consensus on the Twitter streets that his behaviour was not cool. 

