#NyanNyan | Twitter not impressed with Nkanyiso's 'trash' reaction
Imagine pouring your heart out to your boyfriend with the whole nation witnessing it, just for him to smile throughout your heart wrenching confession and laugh at you... crazy right?
This was what viewers of Nyan Nyan saw last night as they watched Nomvula reveal some difficult truths to her boyfriend, Nkanyiso. Nomvula claimed that she had been a victim of rape and that it caused her to withdraw emotionally.
However, Nkanyiso just smiled and blushed the whole time, while sis was broke down.
Nkanyiso's reaction did not sit well with Twitter. And, the memes came flooding in:
Why is Nkanyiso keep on smiling ?#NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/JHzfw0vYO6— Kgauhelo KG Lakaje (@kgauhelo_Lakaje) April 11, 2017
Nkanyiso doesn't seem to care guys, this girl has been through hell 😟😓 #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/YLKHeIFTzy— Nana (@Nana_Sibiya_) April 10, 2018
The way Nkanyiso reacted to an issue #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/ZzbufETFRS— 🌸I Am Mbalee Nyambose🌼 (@mbalee_mthethwa) April 10, 2018
Nkanyiso is just laughing all this time #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/Ke7Z0TVC0W— Senzynews (@Senzynews4) April 10, 2018
Nomvula is attending the counseling session alone, did Nkanyiso bail?#nyannyan pic.twitter.com/ttjsowLPVK— 🍑🌻Lisa Mncube🌻🍑 (@Lisa_dust10) April 11, 2017
#NyanNyan Y is Nkanyiso smiling vele. Is rape a loughing matter. Trash boyfrnd pic.twitter.com/B1bivMMdc1— High Black Power (@jmahlaola) April 11, 2017
Nkanyiso after realizing Nomvula doesn't know that he is cheating. #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/cdVh5mNG9F— ShutterBug (@About__Elly) April 11, 2017
Nkanyiso has been blushing from the start. Probably embarrassed his other girlfriends are gonna see him on TV with Nomvula #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/suSjU4BtFs— Bongekile (@Bongeh_Mbonambi) April 11, 2017
This girl must play away from Nkanyiso #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/VBq5osR9Ts— Supersplendiferously Zaganga. (@Oros__) April 11, 2017
And while Nkanyiso may have had valid reasons for his reaction, there's a consensus on the Twitter streets that his behaviour was not cool.