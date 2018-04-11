NyanNyan | Twitter not impressed with Nkanyiso's 'trash' reaction

Imagine pouring your heart out to your boyfriend with the whole nation witnessing it, just for him to smile throughout your heart wrenching confession and laugh at you... crazy right?

This was what viewers of Nyan Nyan saw last night as they watched Nomvula reveal some difficult truths to her boyfriend, Nkanyiso. Nomvula claimed that she had been a victim of rape and that it caused her to withdraw emotionally.

However, Nkanyiso just smiled and blushed the whole time, while sis was broke down.

Nkanyiso's reaction did not sit well with Twitter. And, the memes came flooding in: