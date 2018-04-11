TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Rich ne? Kenny Kunene imports 2m-tall hubbly for his wife

11 April 2018 - 10:31 By Karishma Thakurdin
Kenny Kunene loves spoiling Nonkululeko.
Image: Via Instagram

Kenny Kunene's love knows no bounds, especially when it comes to his second half. 

The wealthy businessman also isn't shy to spend those coins on his wifey, Nonkululeko. 

And, when you already have all the latest designer clothes, shoes and bling, it must be tough picking out a birthday gift for someone like Nonkululeko.

But trust Kenny to make sure that his lady gets everything of the finest. 

Kenny imported a 2m-tall stainless hubbly bubbly, which he described as the Maybach of hubblys. 

"My rib loves her hubbly so I got her this 2 metre stainless steel one imported from Egypt. This stuff is used by the Pharaohs and it's definitely fit for my Queen. This is the Maybach of hubbly." 

