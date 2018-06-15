Kanye West just 'killed' his ego and promises a new 'Ye
Remember "the old Kanye, straight from the go Kanye, chop up the soul Kanye?" Well, if you miss that dude, you might want to come back in from the wilderness because things are about to change with Kanye.
The star has been using his Twitter to vent his frustrations and share his controversial thoughts, but on Thursday he grabbed the mic to announce the death of his ego.
While the tweets themselves are about as deep as AKA's wallet, dude didn't sign any forms to say he's going to stop with those crazy comments, like the ones he's been sharing about slavery.
He did, however, explain a little on why he has such a big ego in the first place
this is new for me but it’s just how I feel now. I don’t know why. I thought my ego protected me from doubters so that I wouldn’t doubt myself but there has to be a better way to do this— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) June 14, 2018
The streets were heavy with suggestions on the "better way" to not doubt yourself, from simple solutions like "Google it" to those shared by life coaches.
This video right here change my life Kanye, it made me realize that when you are gifted you cannot see it! Watch this I promise it’ll help you understand more! Also please consider us sharing a few words together! I have the way I promise pic.twitter.com/pN7HFfW7o9— Nathan Allen Pirtle (@workwthecoach) June 14, 2018
No. It's called GROWTH. And with that comes maturity. You're a family man now. It's a great thing. You've found happiness in your family. Egos don't matter in your house when you have lots of love in it. It's a GREAT feeling! Your kids own your 💙— Erin Balogh (@erinebal29) June 14, 2018
I think the absence of the ego makes you even more powerful in your profession. Look at the wave you are riding right now. Look at how many are experiencing your "@Oprah Effect" right now. You are transparent and confident. But NOT cocky. And the people are loving that.— Professor Williams (@Prof_Williams70) June 14, 2018
Kanye has BEEN flirting with themes of mental illness and doubt over the last few weeks, even speaking about his battle with bipolar on his latest album.
"That's my bipolar sh*t. That’s my superpower, n*gga, ain’t no disability,” reads a line from the track Yikes.
Homie may have also been alluding to the "death" when he released the track I Thought About Killing You.
"The most beautiful thoughts are always besides the darkest. Today, I seriously thought about killing you. I contemplated, premeditated murder. And I think about killing myself
And I love myself way more than I love you, so, today, I thought about killing you, premeditated murder," he raps on the track.