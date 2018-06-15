TshisaLIVE

Kanye West just 'killed' his ego and promises a new 'Ye

15 June 2018 - 10:05 By Kyle Zeeman
Kanye West says his ego is dead.
Kanye West says his ego is dead.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Mohau Mofokeng

Remember "the old Kanye, straight from the go Kanye, chop up the soul Kanye?" Well, if you miss that dude, you might want to come back in from the wilderness because things are about to change with Kanye.

The star has been using his Twitter to vent his frustrations and share his controversial thoughts, but on Thursday he grabbed the mic to announce the death of his ego.

While the tweets themselves are about as deep as AKA's wallet, dude didn't sign any forms to say he's going to stop with those crazy comments, like the ones he's been sharing about slavery.

He did, however, explain a little on why he has such a big ego in the first place

The streets were heavy with suggestions on the "better way" to not doubt yourself, from simple solutions like "Google it" to those shared by life coaches.

Kanye has BEEN flirting with themes of mental illness and doubt over the last few weeks, even speaking about his battle with bipolar on his latest album.

"That's my bipolar sh*t. That’s my superpower, n*gga, ain’t no disability,” reads a line from the track Yikes.

Homie may have also been alluding to the "death" when he released the track I Thought About Killing You.

"The most beautiful thoughts are always besides the darkest. Today, I seriously thought about killing you. I contemplated, premeditated murder. And I think about killing myself
And I love myself way more than I love you, so, today, I thought about killing you, premeditated murder," he raps on the track.

Here's why AKA decided to spill the tea on Bonang & his personal life on #TouchMyBlood

AKA drops more gems on track Daddy Issues II.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

AKA says he respects Cass... but not so much as a musician

AKA and Cassper collab? Probs not gonna happen, fam.
TshisaLIVE
9 hours ago

Zinhle supports AKA & 3 other mega moments from the#TouchMyBlood party

There were a few surprises at the Mega's listening session.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

OPINION | Giving Robbie Malinga Jnr a reality show is just 'too much!'

As the roller coaster that has been Robbie Malinga Jnr speeds towards a reality show deal, I am feeling a little sick and want to get off.
TshisaLIVE
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Zinhle supports AKA & 3 other mega moments from the#TouchMyBlood party TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's why AKA decided to spill the tea on Bonang & his personal life on ... TshisaLIVE
  3. Amanda du-Pont blesses herself with a McLaren worth over R3-million TshisaLIVE
  4. Skeem Saam fans ready to write a petition to 'save' character Wallet TshisaLIVE
  5. Pusha T dares Drake to release his 'career ending' diss track TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
X