TshisaLIVE

Unathi on partners discouraging your fitness goals

17 June 2018 - 11:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Unathi Msengana is all about motivating others.
Unathi Msengana is all about motivating others.

Unathi has some strong words for followers who have "discouraged" by their partners in their quest to get fit. 

It's no secret that Unathi is a beast in the gym, but that doesn't mean she's forgotten the difficulties it took to get to where she is.

"So many of you tell me how discouraging your partners can be. Psyching you out whether they know it or not. Many of you have told me how your people would say, ‘don’t compare yourself to Unathi she is stronger than you physically!’. Forgive them!" 

Unathi told her followers that only they had the ability to tap into their inner-strength. 

"Only you know how strong you are! How strong you will be is up to only you too!  Strength is built with every session, push, set, etc. It takes time." 

Yaaasss, we're amped now! 

Amanda du-Pont blesses herself with a McLaren worth over R3-million

Amanda du Pont is clearly winning at this life thing... and if it was a race she'd probably get there first in her McLaren!
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Uzalo star Simphiwe Majozi is a family guy but many don't know that...

Uzalo's Sbu is well-known and a crazy loner but Simphiwe Majozi is all about family.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Generation's Kope is not about that Gucci life

Keep your Gucci belts, Kope is focused on the coins.
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Halala! Kwesta to take Spirit music video to Hong Kong

Hong Kong is gonna get some 'Spirit'
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. From 'Cassper subs' to juicy files: 12 fire quotes from AKA's #TouchMyBlood TshisaLIVE
  2. Zinhle supports AKA & 3 other mega moments from the#TouchMyBlood party TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's why AKA decided to spill the tea on Bonang & his personal life on ... TshisaLIVE
  4. AKA says he respects Cass... but not so much as a musician TshisaLIVE
  5. Forget the vosho, these Cassper dance moves will leave you twisted TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
Alleged killer seen dead outside Cape Town mosque after attack
X