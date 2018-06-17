Unathi on partners discouraging your fitness goals

Unathi has some strong words for followers who have "discouraged" by their partners in their quest to get fit.

It's no secret that Unathi is a beast in the gym, but that doesn't mean she's forgotten the difficulties it took to get to where she is.

"So many of you tell me how discouraging your partners can be. Psyching you out whether they know it or not. Many of you have told me how your people would say, ‘don’t compare yourself to Unathi she is stronger than you physically!’. Forgive them!"

Unathi told her followers that only they had the ability to tap into their inner-strength.

"Only you know how strong you are! How strong you will be is up to only you too! Strength is built with every session, push, set, etc. It takes time."

Yaaasss, we're amped now!