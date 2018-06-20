DJ Zinhle on being labelled 'lazy' and picking up the pieces after AKA left

DJ Zinhle has gone through a lot of hardships and shrugged off many labels, including constantly being told while growing up that she was lazy, leaving her feeling like she would "not amount to anything in life".

The Colours hitmaker, who recently released a motivational book hoping to inspire women to unlock their true potential, revealed her own battles growing up in an interview with Azania Mosaka on Real Talk this week.

"I totally believed that I was not going to be anything amazing because I was told so many times that I was lazy. I think it also comes from me being a younger sister. I grew up believing that I would not amount to anything. I was told that 'nobody is going to marry you' and these were things that I worried about so much as a child, like 'who is going to love me? How am I going to get a job? What am I going to do when I grow up?'"

She said that she learnt to relax and not put so much pressure on herself.

She also preached the gospel of being grateful for what you have and not be miserable about what you don't, recounting a lesson her daughter Kairo taught her when she was devastated by AKA leaving after Kairo's birth.

"When Kairo was young, she must have been two months old, I was going to take a bath and I saw her face. I was going through emotions and was in pain, and I looked at Kairo and said; 'Kairo, daddy is gone' and I was crying. Kairo looked at me, as if to say; 'look around you, mommy. Look at everything else. Pain has a way of blinding us to everything else that is amazing."