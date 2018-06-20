IN MEMES
EISH! Skeem Saam’s Wallet has recovered, but now he’s in jail
Skeem Saam fans, do you want the good news or the bad news? The good news is that Wallet has finally woken up from his mini-coma and recovered enough to be conscious but the bad news is the dude is going to jail.
Wallet, played by actor Molefi Monaisa, has had a rollercoaster last few weeks. First it started with him resigning so that he could participate in an award ceremony, only for him not to be nominated. Shortly after that a desperate Wallet confronted his boss, Mr Kgomo and even held him hostage. Remember this...
#SkeemSaam its on.wallet had enough of this bully. pic.twitter.com/kqjZd2G11K— Ishmael (@nhlalombi28) June 13, 2018
Anyways, it all caught up with Wallet and he was placed under surveillance in a hospital.
And after it was assumed that he was put in a psychiatric hospital, it was revealed this week that he is actually heading tronk toe.
Fans didn't know whether to cheer or cry, and flooded social media with messages about Wallet's hectic situation and how they will miss his, uh, fancy English.
Wallet wabatho Mara😭😭😥😥 Ba palla Ke Bo alexos Mo Ba tseneletse Wallet😐😐 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/qTZm4kfIMm— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) June 19, 2018
#skeemsaam why is Mr Kgomo allowed to terrorise wallet in front of the cops though?— Almost Mam Takalane (@Takalane14) June 19, 2018
Wow,poor wallet😢😭for a minute I thought they were taking him to a psych hospital#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/eJ45vm0xjx— Hedid Things VINCENT (@Fusy_Oles) June 19, 2018
Oh! Kgomo did he just Challenged Wallet in Court 😱😱😱😱😱 #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/EqZYRkPos5— ⚽Portugal🇵🇹⚽🏆🇿🇦 (@mcoki_lubabalo) June 15, 2018
Mr Kgomo kgane o ngwaya ke eng? Such lengths to ruin other people's live? Nnete?#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/8lTNVG1R1o— Mashie Mphahlele (@mashie_mash94) June 19, 2018
#SkeemSaam don't... don't ever mention Kgomo again, that man is FOOL of pride pic.twitter.com/MTRf80ropj— M.D.Thobejane (@Maditauthobejan) June 19, 2018
#SkeemSaam when I see kgomo in public pic.twitter.com/SLKWATvKq8— SCARFACE (@TlouKgaabi) June 19, 2018