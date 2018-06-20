TshisaLIVE

EISH! Skeem Saam’s Wallet has recovered, but now he’s in jail

20 June 2018 - 09:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Actor Molefi Monaisa plays the role of Wallet on 'Skeem Saam'.
Image: Via SABC YouTube

Skeem Saam fans, do you want the good news or the bad news? The good news is that Wallet has finally woken up from his mini-coma and recovered enough to be conscious but the bad news is the dude is going to jail.

Wallet, played by actor Molefi Monaisa, has had a rollercoaster last few weeks. First it started with him resigning so that he could participate in an award ceremony, only for him not to be nominated. Shortly after that a desperate Wallet confronted his boss, Mr Kgomo and even held him hostage. Remember this...

Anyways, it all caught up with Wallet and he was placed under surveillance in a hospital.

And after it was assumed that he was put in a psychiatric hospital, it was revealed this week that he is actually heading tronk toe.

Fans didn't know whether to cheer or cry, and flooded social media with messages about Wallet's hectic situation and how they will miss his, uh, fancy English.

