EISH! Skeem Saam’s Wallet has recovered, but now he’s in jail

Skeem Saam fans, do you want the good news or the bad news? The good news is that Wallet has finally woken up from his mini-coma and recovered enough to be conscious but the bad news is the dude is going to jail.

Wallet, played by actor Molefi Monaisa, has had a rollercoaster last few weeks. First it started with him resigning so that he could participate in an award ceremony, only for him not to be nominated. Shortly after that a desperate Wallet confronted his boss, Mr Kgomo and even held him hostage. Remember this...