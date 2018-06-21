TshisaLIVE

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Brown says she’s slept with 24 men in 5 years

The internet was shooketh by the claims

21 June 2018 - 11:59 By Kyle Zeeman
Rosemond Brown is forever courting controversy.
Image: Via Rosemond Brown's Instagram

One thing you've gotta know about Ghanaian actress Rosemond Brown is that the girl has no fear. One minute she's showing booty in her Instagram snaps, the next she's showing off her fav bedroom gymnastics moves on camera.

But the star had fans on the verge of a shock coma this week when she claimed that she had slept with 24 men in the space of five years.

Us trying to figure out the math...

The answer is: the star has slept with, on average, about five men a year.

She made the claim during an interview on Ghana's The Delay Show, where she also claimed that she had slept with two other popular Ghanaian actors.

The internet was filled with reaction

The star made headlines last month after a momeish at the 2018 Golden Movie Awards. Presenting an award, the actress struggled to pronounce the word “indigenous”, leaving audiences in fits of laughter.

