Ghanaian actress Rosemond Brown says she’s slept with 24 men in 5 years
The internet was shooketh by the claims
One thing you've gotta know about Ghanaian actress Rosemond Brown is that the girl has no fear. One minute she's showing booty in her Instagram snaps, the next she's showing off her fav bedroom gymnastics moves on camera.
But the star had fans on the verge of a shock coma this week when she claimed that she had slept with 24 men in the space of five years.
Us trying to figure out the math...
The answer is: the star has slept with, on average, about five men a year.
She made the claim during an interview on Ghana's The Delay Show, where she also claimed that she had slept with two other popular Ghanaian actors.
On da Delay show,Rosemond Brown was put on the spot n she got nervous.She is confessing her since from day 1.May sense fall on her— OJBBK🔵 (@ojbbk) June 17, 2018
Me watching Rosemond brown on delay show. pic.twitter.com/j75fAQA4O8— ♥️Okurrrrr (@sethiecoomson) June 16, 2018
Who be this Rosemond Brown girl she dey fool fool oflate for IG nu?— KINFU YIBO (@1drakejohnson) June 17, 2018
The star made headlines last month after a momeish at the 2018 Golden Movie Awards. Presenting an award, the actress struggled to pronounce the word “indigenous”, leaving audiences in fits of laughter.