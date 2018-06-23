Does AKA want more kids? Is he single? Here's the tea, fam

Is AKA ready to take his shot and be a dad again? Is he really dating Nicole Nyaba? These are just some of the questions keeping people up at night.

Luckily the star has been pretty ready with the answers and when asked about his private life, wasn't shy.

So, is hommie ready to be a pops 2.0

AKA and his baby mama DJ Zinhle are co-parenting at the moment but the Mega told Tumi Morake recently that he would love to have another kid.

"Yes. I don't know (how it is going to happen), I'm just trying to figure out where I want my life to go and what I want out of my life. When the time comes, the time will come."