Jay Anstey doesn't mind being excluded from the 'VIP' celeb club

"Normal doesn't mean boring" - a motto actress Jay Anstey lives by with perfect bliss.

Jay may flutter in and out of the spotlight but told TshisaLIVE she didn't mind not being part of the cool kids of showbiz squad because she was just an actress and not a celeb.

"I'm like one of the most normal people you'll ever meet. I don't see myself as a celebrity so I don't live like one. Celebrities really hype themselves up and I know a lot of them who think they are better and treat other people like they are less. I never want to be part of that."

Jay said she still pretty much kept to a normal routine and still did normal chores, like cooking and cleaning.