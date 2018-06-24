TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Hollywood was never ready for K Naomi

24 June 2018 - 08:00 By Kyle Zeeman
K Naomi wouldn't let Hollywood rest.
Image: Via K Naomi's Instagram

Sorry Mzansi, it looks like we've lost K Naomi to Hollywood- even if is only for a little while.

The star jetted off to LA a few weeks ago for the MTV Movie and TV Awards earlier this week and has been living her best life over there ever since.

Speaking about the trip on social media, baby girl said her dream had come true.

"My dreams unfold unplanned, this was always part of my to do list. I just didn’t think I would be ticking it off already."

Although we were too big to be smuggled in her suitcase, she has been kind enough to send snaps of her trip. Thanks.

Here's five snaps from her time in LA that will leave you green with envy.

Picture with the Hollywood sign

Because what would a trip to Hollywood be without it?

A quick stop over at the studio

She also headed to where all the magic is filmed, Paramount Pictures studios. Ask for a small nyana peace job there, Naomi.

Take a drive down the famous streets

Just make sure you're driving on the right side of the road.

Check on your star

Watch this space. One day the walk will have more stars from Mzansi.

After all the excitement, bring the sauce

Because they gotta know we make them the best in Mzansi.

