SNAPS | Hollywood was never ready for K Naomi

Sorry Mzansi, it looks like we've lost K Naomi to Hollywood- even if is only for a little while.

The star jetted off to LA a few weeks ago for the MTV Movie and TV Awards earlier this week and has been living her best life over there ever since.

Speaking about the trip on social media, baby girl said her dream had come true.

"My dreams unfold unplanned, this was always part of my to do list. I just didn’t think I would be ticking it off already."

Although we were too big to be smuggled in her suitcase, she has been kind enough to send snaps of her trip. Thanks.

Here's five snaps from her time in LA that will leave you green with envy.

Picture with the Hollywood sign

Because what would a trip to Hollywood be without it?