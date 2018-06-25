TshisaLIVE

#DMF confirms to Twitter that 'Money is love' is a Xhosa proverb

25 June 2018 - 08:51 By Chrizelda Kekana
One of Date My Family's participants said that that no money means no love.
You know when you are at home watching your people on TV and hoping they don't embarrass you? Well, that didn't work out for most Xhosa people on Sunday night who watched Date My Family.

We've all heard the stereotype that Xhosa women love their guap. And even though just that - a generalisation - Siki's family on DMF enforced the stereotype.

The Eastern Cape episode featured a Xhosa bachelor name Sinethemba, who is a very accomplished guy, but lacks some "home training". There were so many things that viewers found offish about him, like how he was just so comfortable at the potential dates' homes or how he didn't dress up for the occasion. Plus he had inconsistent stories about his ex girlfriend that didn't help his case.

However, it was the second family that stole the spotlight after the potential date, Siki, helped Twitter "confirm" that you can't separate Xhosa girls from money.

"Money is love" - a Xhosa proverb.

Twitter didn't even need money to dish the right memes fam...

As soon as she said money, it was over.

There a few Xhosa people who felt the need to clarify the matter.

Yes! Xhosa people love their guap, but who doesn't? Obvs!

