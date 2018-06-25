#DMF confirms to Twitter that 'Money is love' is a Xhosa proverb
You know when you are at home watching your people on TV and hoping they don't embarrass you? Well, that didn't work out for most Xhosa people on Sunday night who watched Date My Family.
We've all heard the stereotype that Xhosa women love their guap. And even though just that - a generalisation - Siki's family on DMF enforced the stereotype.
The Eastern Cape episode featured a Xhosa bachelor name Sinethemba, who is a very accomplished guy, but lacks some "home training". There were so many things that viewers found offish about him, like how he was just so comfortable at the potential dates' homes or how he didn't dress up for the occasion. Plus he had inconsistent stories about his ex girlfriend that didn't help his case.
However, it was the second family that stole the spotlight after the potential date, Siki, helped Twitter "confirm" that you can't separate Xhosa girls from money.
"Money is love" - a Xhosa proverb.
My Xhosa ladies being real 🤣🤣🤣 #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/Ov55HJ1Slm— Spha Ntshangasir (@s_magazi) June 24, 2018
Twitter didn't even need money to dish the right memes fam...
As soon as she said money, it was over.
"Money is love" ~Xhosa Proverb #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/bvl56JuYrj— 👑uNdlunkulu (@uNdlunkulu_Xoli) June 24, 2018
#DateMyFamily— He_BALIST #🤞🍆 (@WENSdoug) June 24, 2018
Second family proved the money & Xhosa thing pic.twitter.com/0DlSwqwQb9
Just when I was about to get rid of that Xhosa women and money theory...Family number 2 appeared #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/rVTHKcQujg— T S H E P I S O (@the_prawmiss) June 24, 2018
After watching #DateMyFamily i am now convinced that Most, if not, all xhosa woman likes money pic.twitter.com/yrfjvQiXMe— 👑Ishmael (@IAmIshmael_) June 24, 2018
She said the guy must have money why am I not surprised she's Xhosa #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/DLcDpHENyR— Chief of Wakanda ♚ (@Aysap_) June 24, 2018
Xhosa women love money like they where born in the reserve bank #datemyfamily #dmf pic.twitter.com/fzaGSVG3Kd— Mrembula (@MreThecoolest) June 24, 2018
#DateMyFamily Xhosa girls and the love of money 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RnpbaXCj2u— Dan (@Manskappe_Sk) June 24, 2018
Xhosa ladies and money #DateMyFamily pic.twitter.com/XXVmWKYq9D— #NgenileImali drops 30 June (@Cheesenator_BTM) June 24, 2018
There a few Xhosa people who felt the need to clarify the matter.
Yes! Xhosa people love their guap, but who doesn't? Obvs!
#DateMyFamily— Akunyanzelekanga (@SiposethuM) June 24, 2018
Heh heh xhosa women like money.everyone likes money, just that they are blunt and honnest about it. They dont hide it.Leave my fellow bakhaya alone. Case closed ! pic.twitter.com/l0oMAZkS7J