DMF confirms to Twitter that 'Money is love' is a Xhosa proverb

You know when you are at home watching your people on TV and hoping they don't embarrass you? Well, that didn't work out for most Xhosa people on Sunday night who watched Date My Family.

We've all heard the stereotype that Xhosa women love their guap. And even though just that - a generalisation - Siki's family on DMF enforced the stereotype.

The Eastern Cape episode featured a Xhosa bachelor name Sinethemba, who is a very accomplished guy, but lacks some "home training". There were so many things that viewers found offish about him, like how he was just so comfortable at the potential dates' homes or how he didn't dress up for the occasion. Plus he had inconsistent stories about his ex girlfriend that didn't help his case.

However, it was the second family that stole the spotlight after the potential date, Siki, helped Twitter "confirm" that you can't separate Xhosa girls from money.

"Money is love" - a Xhosa proverb.