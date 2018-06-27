Zakwe wants to shed the kilos: Here's how much he's aiming to lose

Zakwe is always challenging musicians on the charts, but now he is challenging himself to drop a heck load of kilos in time for summer.

The star has always embraced his body and its never been a problem for his fans. But speaking to DJ Fresh on Metro FM this week, he announced that he is on an aggressive plan to lose weight.

He revealed that since starting his diet several months ago, he has lost 19 kgs and still has 24 more to drop.

"I am on diet. My goal is to get at least 100kgs. When I started I was at 143, now I am at 124 kgs."

He said the secret was to eat "clean" (no bread, no pap) and drink loads of amanzi. And his missus is making sure he is on track.