Kgomotso Christopher claims SABC owes her money

Florence Masebe and Kgomotso Christopher have once again cast the spotlight on the lack of proper legislature to protect artists in the entertainment industry and the ripple effect that has on their lives.

Florence and Kgomotso started a conversation on Twitter about actors not being paid what's owed to them by the SABC.

The conversation started after Florence shared a tweet about how she knew TV legends who were owed "repeat fees" and that one of the actors had died without receiving the money.

She implored the new SABC CEO to fix the matter.

"It's 2018 and actors still don't have a clear and hassle free system to claim for the many times their work gets repeated. Fix this, new CEO," she wrote.

It was then that Kgomotso spoke out about being owed money by the SABC for five years worth of "residual" payments on Isidingo.