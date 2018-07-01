TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Amanda du-Pont serves major #bodygoals

07 July 2018 - 10:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
Amanda du-Pont is out here serving major heat.
If you need a little extra help to fight the urge to skip gym this afternoon - these smoking-hot bikini pics of Amanda du-Pont is sure to do the trick. 

While the rest of us have been comfort eating our way through winter, Amanda has been serving all sorts of body goals in island paradise. 

Amanda works incredibly hard to stay in shape and isn't shy to flaunt the results of her hard work. 

And, rightfully so! 

Let's be honest...who wouldn't with a body like this? 

Life is a beach...🏖I’m just playing in the sand 👙@andibagus

A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont) on

Come on guys...remember summer bodies are made in winter! 

