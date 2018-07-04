IN MEMES: Dear Yobe, Twitter can't deal with such pain anymore
It hasn't been easy for tweeps to tune in every Tuesday night to watch Yobe because the show always leaves them in their feels.
Tweeps have found themselves moving from anger, to sadness and many emotions in between as they listen to stories from victims of hideous crimes and criminals behind these crimes asking for forgiveness.
Last night, viewers listened to two offenders talking about how they were sorry for robbing a kota shop. They said it was a mistake, which they are currently serving 15 years for and wanted to ask for forgiveness.
Twitter wasn't reading "remorse" in their stories and so directed all their emotions towards the victim, who had since suffered both financially and emotionally because of what they did.
Awubuke izilima ezaboshwela uku robber elokishi ( abobhari, isnayi )... ziyangibhora lewengu...#yobe pic.twitter.com/wo3O1yCl06— Xolani Mbhele (@BigDawgiedawg) July 3, 2018
Ok so them guys are serving a 15year sentence for robbing a kota tuck shop, heee hai ja neh, "15years for imali yamakota" #yobe pic.twitter.com/0XmKfH43pR— June28 (@mpho_mashinini) July 3, 2018
Imagine if we all blamed Satan for all the bad things #Yobe pic.twitter.com/iwj9mziXSK— Motlatsi Nkolele (@motlatsi_dee) July 3, 2018
Yazi nje labantu they sit n plan their crimes n hurt people then jiki jiki coz they want out of prison sebezoxolisa amanga.— #SanctuaryLove❤️❤️ (@Luengx) July 3, 2018
Yey abayodlalela leee
#YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/Ep6fpr9uT5
Nna id never forgive these guys on top id go to prosecutor to revisit this case and charge them with Murder.— Motaung Wa Ramokhele (@Mathabo__M) July 3, 2018
Klaar!!😤😤 #YobeMzansi #yobe pic.twitter.com/mariNWDKya
#YobeMzansi the first prisoner keeps smiling when explaining his side of the story. pic.twitter.com/7EhM0mFKAo— Swatikazi Massinguitane LaFakudze Mtolo 🌸 🇿🇦 (@bubbyfakude) July 3, 2018
I dont think these guys are remorseful they r just paving their way to parole thats it #YobeMzansi #yobe pic.twitter.com/keiufg24Kj— Motaung Wa Ramokhele (@Mathabo__M) July 3, 2018
So we avoiding the fact that the prisoners and Social worker actually understood each other today on #Yobe ?😧👏😂 pic.twitter.com/IzmCJ27hym— VIRIAN. (@Viriangates) July 3, 2018
In the end crime doesn't pay. No matter your background or the magnitude of the crime, someone always gets hurt. #YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/FmVEP7Vhi4— Lizbeth Kgaswane (@BuyiLizzy) July 3, 2018
It's that time guys, wozani sizokhala😭😭😭#YobeMzansi pic.twitter.com/Wcdmf7EVUl— #SanctuaryLove❤️❤️ (@Luengx) July 3, 2018