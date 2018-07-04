TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Dear Yobe, Twitter can't deal with such pain anymore

04 July 2018
Siyabonga Thwala is the host of the often heart wrenching show, Yobe.
Image: Sunday Times

It hasn't been easy for tweeps to tune in every Tuesday night to watch Yobe because the show always leaves them in their feels. 

Tweeps have found themselves moving from anger, to sadness and many emotions in between as they listen to stories from victims of hideous crimes and criminals behind these crimes asking for forgiveness.

Last night, viewers listened to two offenders talking about how they were sorry for robbing a kota shop. They said it was a mistake, which they are currently serving 15 years for and wanted to ask for forgiveness.

Twitter wasn't reading "remorse" in their stories and so directed all their emotions towards the victim, who had since suffered both financially and emotionally because of what they did.

