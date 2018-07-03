DMF's Boitumelo: Just by being who I am, I break myths about albinism

Instead of the usual shade that is normal thrown towards Date My Family's bachelors, Boitumelo Mainganya, who lives with albinism, ignited a different conversation that stemmed from the confidence he carried.

The Limpopo-born poet was representing SA in Bahrain for a poetry event when his episode aired. He told TshisaLIVE in an exclusive interview that he was glad his presence on the dating show exposed a much deeper issue at hand.

"I was surprised to that black Twitter didn't come for me. That instead they were taken aback by my confidence and the way I carry myself. I don't know why people assume that because I am living with albinism, I would not be confident. After all, it is just a condition, it doesn't change the man I am. I can still be an educated, stylish and talented man. One full of potential."

Boitumelo is living with albinism and told TshisaLIVE that he expected that he would catch people's attention. He said he knew that his confidence would win people over.