#PerfectMatchMzansi | Season finale was so litty - where has this fire been?
Wednesday night saw the final episode of the popular speed dating show Perfect Match and fans felt like the producers saved the best for last.
The show, which sees people go through a speed dating process on national TV with the hopes of finding someone that matches them perfectly, had a lot of things going on.
Fans couldn't help but celebrate the fire entertainment they got, because there were weeks in the past where it was more dry than the Sahara desert.
Just last week, there were no matches. But last night one person had five!
Last episode of #PerfectMatchMzansi tonight at 8pm ch161 @Mzansimagic . It’s a banger #PAP pic.twitter.com/ugr9DOiLev— lungile radu (@lungile_radu) July 4, 2018
The men and women on the episode were interesting in terms of style and conversations and kept the viewers glued until the credits rolled up.
Talk about wrapping up with a bang!
#perfectmatchmzansi today's show is lit 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZlsyTFe5hO— AmzatSA, ur girl's favorite dude (@Will_i_r) July 4, 2018
#perfectmatchmzansi ah this was the last episode, wanted to try this pic.twitter.com/Civk0rAVsO— Druza_Maluda (@DruzaMaluda) July 4, 2018
Seems we're making matches tonight,,, we're not playing games alright!!!#PerfectMatchMzansi pic.twitter.com/PwyTvgAHPA— Siya_Max (@SiyaMax) July 4, 2018
This three couples look 👌👌👌😍😍🔥🔥🔥— sinah lerato (@sinah_lerato) July 4, 2018
My fav is that venda guy😂😂😂😂😂😂 #perfectmatchmzansi pic.twitter.com/Vzax4BgwBY
Chicks though. They will look at you and suddenly tell that you cant kiss. Njani? #perfectmatchmzansi pic.twitter.com/sn4bRnILPe— Wandile Dweba (@wara_sani) July 4, 2018
Why do I feel like this was a grootman episode? #perfectmatchmzansi pic.twitter.com/jZ2xSTjgDe— 🌻Phumz Madonsela🌻 (@shudabeenJane) July 4, 2018
I so want to respond back to that lady with a dirty afro and used pampers on her TV stand!! #perfectmatchmzansi pic.twitter.com/jdI4slaIez— 🎀LaMpila🎀 (@phumla_mpila) July 5, 2018
#perfectmatchmzansi lmfao wait this girl told me in her DM that I can't afford her lifestyle and she blocked me only to be curved on TV? Wow my ancestors are working overtime 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xbFfU9VNIO— ELTON SHONHIWA (@Elton_Shonhiwa) July 4, 2018
#PerfectMatchMzansi. But Ronel how can you judge if a person is a good kisser by just looking at him? Huh pic.twitter.com/BYHkfTNWXQ— Valentinou (@Valentinou12) July 4, 2018
Tsonga people are full of love waits' keng 😊 #PerfectMatchMzansi pic.twitter.com/0ODKBzZK6e— •Kevin Young• 🇿🇦 (@kevinyoung_sa) July 4, 2018
#perfectmatchmzansi the Tsonga guy is slaying 😱😱😱😱 hope he never meets my hun shame 🙅🏾♂️— Fela Khuthi (@CallMe_Singo) July 4, 2018
I didn't know gorr Tsonga Guys are so Romantic Guys #PerfectMatchMzansi pic.twitter.com/tNoraAs5eE— Kaboo Deane (@deane_karabo) July 4, 2018