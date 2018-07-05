TshisaLIVE

#PerfectMatchMzansi | Season finale was so litty - where has this fire been?

05 July 2018 - 11:06 By Chrizelda Kekana
Thato Molamu is the host on speed dating show Perfect Match.
Thato Molamu is the host on speed dating show Perfect Match.
Image: Via Instagram

Wednesday night saw the final episode of the popular speed dating show Perfect Match and fans felt like the producers saved the best for last.

The show, which sees people go through a speed dating process on national TV with the hopes of finding someone that matches them perfectly, had a lot of things going on.

Fans couldn't help but celebrate the fire entertainment they got, because there were weeks in the past where it was more dry than the Sahara desert.

Just last week, there were no matches. But last night one person had five!

The men and women on the episode were interesting in terms of style and conversations and kept the viewers glued until the credits rolled up.

Talk about wrapping up with a bang!

Zodwa says it hurts those close to her when she calls herself b**ch

Zodwa Wabantu says she'd rather call herself a b**ch and claim her power than let people do it behind her back, but it hurts those close to her.
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

IN MEMES | Cheaters SA? Here... in Mzansi guys? This will NOT end well!

If the show did come to life it would be lit AF.
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Xolani Gwala is in remission from colon cancer

Xolani Gwala is officially in remission from colon cancer.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'Never be quiet' - Actress Tessa Twala breaks her silence on alleged abuse

Tessa Twala has advised women not to remain silent.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Xolani Gwala is in remission from colon cancer TshisaLIVE
  2. 'My life was over... Thank you EFF for the help' - Fifi Cooper pours her heart ... TshisaLIVE
  3. 'My life was over... Thank you EFF for the help' - Fifi Cooper pours her heart ... TshisaLIVE
  4. Cute! AKA & Zinhle buy Kairo two puppies for her birthday TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper gets spicy: 'Find another role model my dude' TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Joburg man robbed at gunpoint after returning from airport
Could this be an answer to homelessness in South African cities?
X