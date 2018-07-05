PerfectMatchMzansi | Season finale was so litty - where has this fire been?

Wednesday night saw the final episode of the popular speed dating show Perfect Match and fans felt like the producers saved the best for last.

The show, which sees people go through a speed dating process on national TV with the hopes of finding someone that matches them perfectly, had a lot of things going on.

Fans couldn't help but celebrate the fire entertainment they got, because there were weeks in the past where it was more dry than the Sahara desert.

Just last week, there were no matches. But last night one person had five!