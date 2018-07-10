Whuuu! We were never ready for the fire that is Lockdown season 3
Lockdown is back and all we can say is wow!
Good television evokes all sorts of emotions from viewers... you know happiness, sadness, anger... but great television makes you feel a lot of things simultaneously and fam... that is what the first episode of Lockdown season three did to us.
Season three of the drama series looks like it's going to leave all our wigs snatched!
The hype has been there since the second season ended and last night when the first episode of the new season aired, the viewers' thirst was quenched.
Not only is the new additions to the cast thrilling but the old characters are flames themselves and the storyline is just so intense.
Fans had to find memes to try and express everything they were feeling.
First scene is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 already!!!! Yoh yoh yoh yoh yoh!!!! #Lockdownmzansi #lockdowns3 #lockdown pic.twitter.com/PFLxE2wrc6— SG of NAHAB (@nahab_sg) July 9, 2018
The cast🔥The songs🔥The storyline 🔥 #LockdownS3 pic.twitter.com/rjoKYQmqY4— ĐØÑŅÝ👅💦🍒💯🔥 (@DonnyTheDiamon1) July 9, 2018
We don't need adverts when #LockdownS3 is playing. pic.twitter.com/K4jLuFr5DT— Amogelang Molefe (@amo_molefe) July 10, 2018
Lockdown deserves an hour, not 30 minutes! These other soapies must make way.😂#LockdownS3 pic.twitter.com/c8SYoU9dmT— Nceba Makgolo (@I_am_Nceba) July 9, 2018
When God finally decides to answer our prayers #nomoreboringMonday God is great... #LockdownS3 pic.twitter.com/rQigfZo0Av— Anele_Funeka (@FunekaAnele) July 9, 2018
First episode and it's already lit 🔥 🔥 👌👌👌#LockdownS3 pic.twitter.com/l2jyLvPyCc— Ndivhuho (@ketzah3) July 9, 2018
Hands off Mandla N. A genuis. I stan a King 😩👑 the cast is extremely talented...talkin' about world class acting wow 🔥❤ my mondays are no longer boring lol 😂 #LockdownS3 pic.twitter.com/hM2fkrY1f9— Zinhle ♡ (@zinhle_nkwali) July 9, 2018
#LockdownS3 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @OfficialMandlaN Thank you Sir pic.twitter.com/xRwgcvRo0z— Thobeka 🏳️🌈🌈 (@Iamthobeka) July 10, 2018
We don't know if you think you are ready for this season but fam we know we are just here like: