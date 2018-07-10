Whuuu! We were never ready for the fire that is Lockdown season 3

Lockdown is back and all we can say is wow!

Good television evokes all sorts of emotions from viewers... you know happiness, sadness, anger... but great television makes you feel a lot of things simultaneously and fam... that is what the first episode of Lockdown season three did to us.

Season three of the drama series looks like it's going to leave all our wigs snatched!

The hype has been there since the second season ended and last night when the first episode of the new season aired, the viewers' thirst was quenched.

Not only is the new additions to the cast thrilling but the old characters are flames themselves and the storyline is just so intense.

Fans had to find memes to try and express everything they were feeling.