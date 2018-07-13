IN MEMES: Looks like Skeem Saam's Alexos is the Mzansi version of 'Die Hard'
Dear Skeem Saam writers, please kill Alexos for real this time. Re kwele. Thanks.
Y'all remember how we were all super excited to finally move on from the terror that is Alexos? Yeah, well, it looks like we all celebrated too soon because he's alive and back to make Kwaito's life a living hell.
The villain just refuses to die and Skeem Saam viewers are totes over that storyline.
Viewers were excited at what they thought was the end of Alexos when Captain Malebana told Kwaito that the villain was found dead.
However, it emerged the police may have gotten it wrong because Kwaito has been receiving messages from a "very alive" Alexos. He's clearly pulling Chuck Norris tendencies (you know, no matter how many times he's shot, he still lives).
While Kwaito is scared sh*tless, the rest of Mzansi is bordering death by boredom.
They had the memes ready.
Back to square one, Alexos is still alive #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/wvdcSvluYL— sonia Soso (@soniachipu) July 12, 2018
#SkeemSaam We've had enough of this Alexos now😩 pic.twitter.com/vtkjzH2Vn6— Athenkosi (@Athenko77316535) July 12, 2018
Alexos kante gashwa?#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/uKQ2ASMAHU— #RIPSHAMBA Goodwill (@Khal_Mfundo) July 12, 2018
Yho😩This Kwaito and Alexos storyline is so boring #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/3xyowL2kPA— Palesa🌸 (@pearlngoasheng) July 12, 2018
Does #SkeemSaam not know that a storyline comes and ends? RE LAPILE KA ALEXOS LE KWAITO!! pic.twitter.com/g4J8hYfqkV— Gee (@thenotoriousgao) July 12, 2018
#SkeemSaam we myt as well arrive ko dizembeng ka story line sa Alexos n kwaito pic.twitter.com/nE9yPhey1s— 👑KAGISHO.M👒 (@Teacoffe93) July 12, 2018
This Alexos story line took too long #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/P73keXLga1— Nigger General 🌚 (@Twida_107) July 12, 2018
Kwaito le Alexos bantsheleka maan *sp #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/RLFOBlaRZm— Ntokaz'Enhle 🌻 (@LindieTsope) July 12, 2018
@SkeemSaam3 you guys have taken Alexos & Kwaito storyline way too far hey... 🙄#SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/outh5o6whT— IngamiLento 💯 (@Dzela_Mahlangu) July 12, 2018
We'll never hear the end of this Alexos Mathon guy uwhoa! #SkeemSaam pic.twitter.com/TTLvOKbcOF— Sanelisiwe ☘ (@Asiphe_ami) July 12, 2018