LOL! Alcohol can save lives - well, according to The Queen's Brutus!
Brutus thinks he survived food poisoning because he had alcohol in his system. Twitter is here for that theory!
Just when you thought The Queen's Brutus will lose points with viewers, he goes and declares alcohol a life saver and the one thing that can fix everything under the sun. So Twitter just promoted him to president of the favourite TV uncles!
Brutus, who everyone knows loves his food almost as much as he loves his alcohol, ate a few bites of food poisoned by the Khoza cook. The cooked was manipulated by Goodness as part of the Mabuza scheme to end the Khozas.
This was Brutus on Wednesday night.
He was taken to hospital, where they found that the poison didn't really do major damage. The doctor also mentioned that the amount of alcohol in Brutus' system may have decreased the effect of the poison.
So Brutus has now concluded that it was alcohol that saved his life from the full effects of the poison he allegedly ingested.
Twitter just took the theory and ran with it! Lol!
I don’t wanna hear “alcohol is bad” what what 😝😝 Alcohol saved someone’s life #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/RxLooPwOEj— Audi Mdrid (@ShaanikaFab) July 12, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— trudymaphanga (@trudymaphanga) July 12, 2018
So alcohol is good for the system😆😆😉😉 pic.twitter.com/zDz3Ebn69Z
#TheQueenMzansi— Life_of_ISO (@Sifiso70054392) July 12, 2018
Alcohol saved Brutus!! pic.twitter.com/tYfUhyvtaI
#TheQueenMzansi— Siya_Skhanda 2.0 (@SkhandaSa) July 12, 2018
The Doctor told Brutus that alcohol kills Poison 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/NPgzI3tL8p
Alcohol saves lives . Take Note 📝 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/nvF1zEB5uu— 🌻Fat ass Bae🌻 (@Jenny_msJ) July 12, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi A re nweng guys. Brutus's life was saved by alcohol pic.twitter.com/5czAKBJOlu— 🐝 (@MokgobiLedwaba) July 12, 2018
"uAlcoholic ubulale uchevu" Alcohol to the rescue guys wow #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/OWLXwI3Wer— Soft_Touch (@Sir_FELETI_IV) July 12, 2018
Alcohol does wonders, hahaha ask brutus#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/UQTFXsHK4d— @SirAbram (@abrammogorosi) July 12, 2018
Alcohol saves lives . Take Note 📝 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/nvF1zEB5uu— 🌻Fat ass Bae🌻 (@Jenny_msJ) July 12, 2018
Brutus really likes fooling around #TheQueenMzansi Alcohol really fixes everything😅😅 pic.twitter.com/Ye9Aesw40M— Chef Arkady🌊 (@KxdRomeo) July 12, 2018
Alcohol is good for the system mtasekhaya..@TheQueen_Mzansi #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/kLkuUgVBif— invincible CA(SA) (@TphendaneP) July 12, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi Brutus did not just promote alcohol please ma2000 don't listen to that man and anyone who's thinking that was some serious shit pic.twitter.com/uT0iT7ywdv— 🗽👑The Devil and 99 others♍ (@_XanzOctober) July 12, 2018
I almost died from being sober my whole life, why was I not told that alcohol saves lives?? This is too much to take in #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/OgBPQxuf5e— Sne's not hot (@SneGumedeh) July 12, 2018
Just by the way,The Queen is fiction neh? Alcohol remains a dangerous substance y'all...
Just saying!