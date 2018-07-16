TshisaLIVE

Will Smith's rap & #baegoals – 12 Mzansi reactions to France's World Cup win

16 July 2018 - 10:26 By Kyle Zeeman
Olivier Giroud and Lucas Hernandez of France celebrate winning the World Cup.
Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

France are the champions of the world, after winning the FIFA Soccer World Cup on Sunday evening in Russia, but it was Twitter and SA celebs who were the real MVP's of the match with their hilarious reactions and memes.

An own-goal by Mario Mandzukic and three others by Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe gave the French the win over a determined Croatia.

While the players lifted the trophy in the pouring rain, fans across the world flooded  Twitter in celebration.

There were entire moods online and here are just 12 that made us giggle 

Congrats, France

What a win!

France was made in Africa?

The team had a dozen players with African roots, so it must be an African team, right?

Croatian names were made in SA too?

Lol! Thanks to rapper Nasty C for pointing this out.

All I heard

A post shared by STRINGS AND BLING OUT NOW (@nasty_csa) on

Patrice could have won the World Cup for South Africa 

He can do anything, mchana.

Will Smith takes it back to '98

It has been 20 years since France last won the cup and about as long as we've heard Will Smith rap.  But there he was at the closing ceremony.

Maybe he can take Maroon 5 with him?

The group are good but their rendition of Bob Marley's Three Little Birds (Don't worry about a thing) in a World Cup advert got tired by match day one.

Mbappe is king

The young star shone brightest this World Cup

And also #BaeGoals

He was a reason many were still watching the World Cup.

But Macron is president

He even dabs!

Just don't let the rain fall on Putin

While virtually everyone in the stadium was soaking wet, the Russian president had an umbrella held up for him. Levels.

So, it is coming home...

Pogba was throwing shade at England's claims to be bringing the cup home, and Maps was here for it.

And so is your bae

It's been a hectic month, gents.

🙌🏾✊🏾😛

A post shared by DjFreshSA (@djfreshsa) on

But Pogba is going back to Muvhango

So, why was Twitter mocking England? Well, because #itsnotcoming

Soccer fans turned #itscominghome to #itsnotcoming home after England were kicked out of the World Cup.
