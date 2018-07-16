Will Smith's rap & #baegoals – 12 Mzansi reactions to France's World Cup win

France are the champions of the world, after winning the FIFA Soccer World Cup on Sunday evening in Russia, but it was Twitter and SA celebs who were the real MVP's of the match with their hilarious reactions and memes.

An own-goal by Mario Mandzukic and three others by Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe gave the French the win over a determined Croatia.

While the players lifted the trophy in the pouring rain, fans across the world flooded Twitter in celebration.

There were entire moods online and here are just 12 that made us giggle

Congrats, France

What a win!