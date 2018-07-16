Will Smith's rap & #baegoals – 12 Mzansi reactions to France's World Cup win
France are the champions of the world, after winning the FIFA Soccer World Cup on Sunday evening in Russia, but it was Twitter and SA celebs who were the real MVP's of the match with their hilarious reactions and memes.
An own-goal by Mario Mandzukic and three others by Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe gave the French the win over a determined Croatia.
While the players lifted the trophy in the pouring rain, fans across the world flooded Twitter in celebration.
There were entire moods online and here are just 12 that made us giggle
Congrats, France
What a win!
Well done France! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/WWJ4sxet7u— Brian Heathfield (@brianheathfield) July 15, 2018
France was made in Africa?
The team had a dozen players with African roots, so it must be an African team, right?
France is the first African Team to Win the World Cup 😹😹😹#WorldCupRussia2018 #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/F4F6Xpj5PU— MintyBoyRSA🇿🇦3K (@MintyBoy2) July 15, 2018
Africa wins the world cup!!— Ramaphosa's daughter (@LihleRam) July 15, 2018
What a time to be alive !!
Africa its coming home 🤣🤣🤣#WorldCupFinal #WorldCupFinal2018 pic.twitter.com/KmEnRc3vDu
Croatian names were made in SA too?
Lol! Thanks to rapper Nasty C for pointing this out.
Patrice could have won the World Cup for South Africa
He can do anything, mchana.
#PatriceMotsepeCan take Argentina and Portugal back to the world cup if he wants pic.twitter.com/hQ1UmAJuwm— Touch Reserve (@Magwabeni_faris) July 9, 2018
Will Smith takes it back to '98
It has been 20 years since France last won the cup and about as long as we've heard Will Smith rap. But there he was at the closing ceremony.
Will Smith makes a great opening 🔥. World Cup Finale💯.#WillSmith #WorldCupFinal2018 #FrancevsCroatia #FinalRusia2018 #WorldCupRussia2018 #performance #WorldCupFinals pic.twitter.com/qS6sSp4kLg— MK (@MK60297146) July 15, 2018
Wtf is happening.... what is Will Smith doing?? #WorldCupRussia2018 pic.twitter.com/tqJ5EJvUzz— Marthe Matia (@marthematia) July 15, 2018
#WorldCupFinal Will Smith is not gonna get old pic.twitter.com/vEmKx4tSEp— Abuti Samuel Lefou (@RealLeviSam) July 15, 2018
Maybe he can take Maroon 5 with him?
The group are good but their rendition of Bob Marley's Three Little Birds (Don't worry about a thing) in a World Cup advert got tired by match day one.
Glad that Hopefully today's is the last day of that putrid Maroon5/Hyundai ad #WorldCupFinal #FRACRO pic.twitter.com/WsHdEULiAw— DrTwenty2 🇫🇷🇭🇷 (@22Mkhize) July 15, 2018
Mbappe is king
The young star shone brightest this World Cup
#WorldCup winner at 19!! #Mbappé is next level!! I was installing dial-up modems at 19. May have won the world cup of modem installations if there was such...but I digress. Mbappe! What a champ!!— Kuda Takura (@Sixfoot6zim) July 15, 2018
And also #BaeGoals
He was a reason many were still watching the World Cup.
If Mbappe was South African, Diski Divas would be on him like a hot rash rn— Mlungisi Sibiya (@mlusibiya1) July 15, 2018
But Macron is president
He even dabs!
Mendy and Pogba dabbing with President Macron😂😂😂 🇫🇷🇫🇷🇫🇷 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/IllomJSsI6— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) July 15, 2018
Just don't let the rain fall on Putin
While virtually everyone in the stadium was soaking wet, the Russian president had an umbrella held up for him. Levels.
Putin doesn't play with the rain pic.twitter.com/7kFi4WDRYP— Makhe Silinda (@MS_Mandi) July 15, 2018
The rain has apologised to President Putin. #WorldCupFinal— Hamish Hoosen Pillay (@Hamish_Hoosen) July 15, 2018
So, it is coming home...
Pogba was throwing shade at England's claims to be bringing the cup home, and Maps was here for it.
Someone really needs to take Paul Pogba's phone away😂😂😂😂#FRA #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/IpWCVJfL8u— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) July 15, 2018
And so is your bae
It's been a hectic month, gents.
after world cup final (tmrw) will be back to our duties as full time boyfriends, let's hope y'all didn't replace us. pic.twitter.com/MnF5jHphJd— 🐐 (@MozzeyFlaco) July 14, 2018
Your boyfriends walking back into your lives after the world cup like... pic.twitter.com/9krtnei8EJ— Black Beanie In The City (@nigel_blxck) July 15, 2018
But Pogba is going back to Muvhango
Now that the world cup is over, Pogba can resume his role as Azwinndini in Muvhango— RetweetMyPinnedTweet (@MasbeGudani) July 16, 2018