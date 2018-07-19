Eish! Twitter thinks Uyang'thanda Na's Fridah needs to repair her 'gaydar'
All Twitter could say at the end of Wednesday night's episode of Uyang'thanda Na? was: 'another day, another it's complicated rejection,' and it wasn't nice to watch.
Once again Uyang'thanda Na? reminded Twitter that just because you have the guts to declare your feelings to your crush, it doesn't mean the people you are pouring your heart to will return the favour.
Fridah asked the show to help her come clean about her crush on her colleague, Theo, who she often has lunch with at work and enjoys his company.
Twitter was convinced that Theo may be a member of the LGBTQ community, even though he did not admit to anything.
Even though it isn't anyone's business anyway...Twitter was ready with the memes:
Bathong telling theo to comr out of the clset #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/0ap4D8vA2d— Gcinoh (@Gcinoh16) July 19, 2018
But........Fridah, isn’t he gay beyps?! #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/ecAtefC7CN— K. 🎀 (@KabeloM_) July 18, 2018
#Uyangthandana— PriscillaFufu (@FufuPriscilla) July 18, 2018
Ndoyika . what if Theo is gay bazalwane... pic.twitter.com/UXuoVm4MBy
#Uyangthandana Theo is gay, the "complicated" part he's talking about is being gay pic.twitter.com/9fcrOSTmiL— Morongwe 👑 (@MoTimes2) July 18, 2018
#Uyangthandana Isn't this person gay. This girl has a liver. pic.twitter.com/vp3RldAaPW— Tshepo Mabunda (@sir_tcmab) July 18, 2018
#Uyangthandana Moshe is trying so hard to tell us that Theo is gay without actually saying it... "uthanda efashion" 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3xNdY01Miw— Sponono🌻 (@Bonang_Ika) July 18, 2018
What if Theo is gay though? #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/l4rTB23cbj— ♥kҽŋҽɩɭwҽ♥ (@mmakhumoetsile) July 18, 2018