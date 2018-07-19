TshisaLIVE

Eish! Twitter thinks Uyang'thanda Na's Fridah needs to repair her 'gaydar'

19 July 2018
All Twitter could say at the end of Wednesday night's episode of Uyang'thanda Na? was:  'another day, another it's complicated rejection,' and it wasn't nice to watch.

Once again Uyang'thanda Na? reminded Twitter that just because you have the guts to declare your feelings to your crush, it doesn't mean the people you are pouring your heart to will return the favour.

Fridah asked the show to help her come clean about her crush on her colleague, Theo, who she often has lunch with at work and enjoys his company.

Twitter was convinced that Theo may be a member of the LGBTQ community, even though he did not admit to anything. 

Even though it isn't anyone's business anyway...Twitter was ready with the memes: 

