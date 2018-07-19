WATCH | The Queen's Harriet & Gracious showdown everyone's talking about

It was the biggest TV bout since Mayweather vs McGregor, and boy did Harriet and Gracious bring flames on The Queen.

The two puppet masters of the soapie came face-to-face on Wednesday evening in an adrenaline-filled episode of the series.

Of course it wasn't some meet in the aisle at Checkers vibes. No, Harriet hired out a whole restaurant and planted people with guns as staff. YOH!

But Gracious also had a gun and her own people ready, and before anyone knew what was really happening, the pair were on the verge of blowing each other to smithereens.