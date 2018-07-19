TshisaLIVE

WATCH | The Queen's Harriet & Gracious showdown everyone's talking about

19 July 2018 - 11:57 By Kyle Zeeman
The Queen's Harriet Khoza (played by Connie Ferguson) and Gracious Mabuza (played by Rami Chuene) lit up screens with a gun battle on Wednesday.
It was the biggest TV bout since Mayweather vs McGregor, and boy did Harriet and Gracious bring flames on The Queen.

The two puppet masters of the soapie came face-to-face on Wednesday evening in an adrenaline-filled episode of the series. 

Of course it wasn't some meet in the aisle at Checkers vibes. No, Harriet hired out a whole restaurant and planted people with guns as staff. YOH! 

But Gracious also had a gun and her own people ready, and before anyone knew what was really happening, the pair were on the verge of blowing each other to smithereens. 

The reactions were just too lit! 

They both lived to see another day and continue the feud some other time, but the internet was shooketh .

Although Twitter was a little torn at first over who they wanted as their Queen, Harriet won the day- and all the memes!

