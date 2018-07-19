WATCH | The Queen's Harriet & Gracious showdown everyone's talking about
It was the biggest TV bout since Mayweather vs McGregor, and boy did Harriet and Gracious bring flames on The Queen.
The two puppet masters of the soapie came face-to-face on Wednesday evening in an adrenaline-filled episode of the series.
Of course it wasn't some meet in the aisle at Checkers vibes. No, Harriet hired out a whole restaurant and planted people with guns as staff. YOH!
But Gracious also had a gun and her own people ready, and before anyone knew what was really happening, the pair were on the verge of blowing each other to smithereens.
Watch: #TheQueenMzansi : The shoot-out between Harriet and Gracious... pic.twitter.com/gUQdRMrj3E— MzansiTVShows (@MzansiTVShows) July 18, 2018
Watch: #TheQueenMzansi : The shoot out between Harriet and Gracious part 2 pic.twitter.com/A3z4IyUjMX— MzansiTVShows (@MzansiTVShows) July 18, 2018
Watch: #TheQueenMzansi : The shoot out between Harriet and Gracious part 3 pic.twitter.com/5Q18DpBhNE— MzansiTVShows (@MzansiTVShows) July 18, 2018
The reactions were just too lit!
#TheQueenMzansi T-GOM 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QyDH2lZJGs— NOMAPHELO NDABENI (@NdabeniNomaphe2) July 19, 2018
#TheQueenMzanzi Harriet!!! She is indeed our Queen! She booked the whole Blue moon and hired hitmen as the stuff 🙌🔥🔥🔥😧 such brains😲🙌 the queen indeed. pic.twitter.com/yLMYsPfnsm— TC (@Moonlightafrika) July 18, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi i wish i could pull out a condom the way gracious pulls out a gun🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ppyb6oBnx6— Mkay_Balintulo (@BalintuloMkay) July 19, 2018
I am watching #TheQueenMzansi just to see Blue Moon scene when waiters and waitresses take out the guns. pic.twitter.com/gtikWnH7M9— Motaakgotla (@ThaboSimango_) July 19, 2018
When those waiters and the waitress took out their guns and the other one gave Harriet the gun shit 🔥 Harriet is a Queen 👑🙌 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/K9yWBqYvzT— Zinhle ♡ (@zinhle_nkwali) July 18, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi seems as if those hit men were aiming at the alcohol then each other pic.twitter.com/0lggMMGzw2— Mkay_Balintulo (@BalintuloMkay) July 19, 2018
What a waste of booze in Brutus' tone 😂😂😂 #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/zxEIVotpxW— IamFranco (@Zuks_Franco) July 18, 2018
They both lived to see another day and continue the feud some other time, but the internet was shooketh .
Yoh,harriet and gracious be on some👇👇#TheQueenMzanzi pic.twitter.com/ENH26TdLlw— Hello👋World (@VusiAugus) July 18, 2018
#TheQueenMzansi— Такола 🇷🇺 (@Tacola_Smorlls) July 18, 2018
Issa movie that way... pic.twitter.com/KtoHtT7PYI
Action movie ku lit guyz #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/cgBOsuAyRq— Brooke Logan (@Sne_thot) July 18, 2018
Although Twitter was a little torn at first over who they wanted as their Queen, Harriet won the day- and all the memes!
THE QUEEN 🔥😂 salute to Harriet!!!! #TheQueenMzanzi pic.twitter.com/iT3gxZ6rW7— 🌸Momo🌸 (@MosiameM) July 18, 2018
Harriet O Bozza yama Bozza! #TheQueenMzanzi pic.twitter.com/RDextlUsIe— ❤️Nessa❤️ (@susu_nessa) July 18, 2018
But Harriet is leadership. #TheQueen pic.twitter.com/10iUofH7Ut— Black Catalyst (@MorenaMosai) July 18, 2018