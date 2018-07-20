Vele vele... what did Bongo Maffin say we must do with that S'ghubu?

The 90s is hands down considered to be the greatest musical era for Mzansi, and if you agree, then you will also know just how much of a jam Bongo Maffin's hit song Thath' is'ghubu was and still is... but do you know the REAL lyrics?

If you answered yes to the above question, well done.

The rest of us were left shook with doubt after a tweep revealed that we had been singing the wrong lyrics for over a decade to the popular tune.

One of the most amazing music groups to ever come out of Mzansi is Bongo Maffin and while they remain one of the most underrated groups to the powers that be, most people will tell you that their hit track has been the soundtrack of their lives.

It's a wedding song, a party song, a just chilling song, a nostalgic song, basically a classic song. Because Thath' is'ghubu is such a timeless classic, we guess there may have been some distortion of the lyrics along the way.

Most of us have been singing: "Thath' is'sghubu, thath'is'ghubu/ Us'fake ezozweni".

Only to find out on Thursday night, thanks to a tweep that the lyrics may actually be: "Thath' is'sghubu, thath'is'ghubu/ as far as you can".