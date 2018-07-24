'Is Beyoncé a stripper too?' - Skolopad hits back at nudist haters

Yes, Skolopad loves to get her kit off. No, she is not a stripper.

Skolopad has almost crashed the internet several times when she posted pictures of herself in the nude or showing off some serious flesh.

All of that has led to people labelling her an exotic dancer and, after being called a stripper by a social media follower over the weekend, Skolopad rushed to clear the air.

"I was shocked to hear them call me a stripper. I wasn't okay with that. I think it is because of the pictures I have been uploading. I am not a stripper. I am not looking for anything, I am just being myself," she told TshisaLIVE.