'Is Beyoncé a stripper too?' - Skolopad hits back at nudist haters
Yes, Skolopad loves to get her kit off. No, she is not a stripper.
Skolopad has almost crashed the internet several times when she posted pictures of herself in the nude or showing off some serious flesh.
All of that has led to people labelling her an exotic dancer and, after being called a stripper by a social media follower over the weekend, Skolopad rushed to clear the air.
"I was shocked to hear them call me a stripper. I wasn't okay with that. I think it is because of the pictures I have been uploading. I am not a stripper. I am not looking for anything, I am just being myself," she told TshisaLIVE.
Skolopad said that people judged her because she was comfortable in her skin, and compared herself to Beyoncé.
"When I perform, I am dressed like Beyoncé. Is she a stripper too? She is not. I perform like any other artist and people know that I am not a stripper."
She said people make assumptions about her when all she was trying to do was make a career out of music.
"I wish people could see my real talent. People don't get it. I don't know. When it is God's time, it is his time. I will be patient."
