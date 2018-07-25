TshisaLIVE

Jessica Nkosi ain't about flaunting her baby daddy... except this ONE time!

And Jessica said it's also the last time!

25 July 2018 - 12:40 By Chrizelda Kekana
Jessica Nkosi shared a cool pic of her and Tk captioned 'parents'.
Image: Via Instagram

Jessica Nkosi has come out to put any questions around who her baby daddy is to rest once and for all...at least for those who have missed the articles that have already made the information public knowledge.  

It seems like Mzansi is finding it hard to believe that Jessica is about to have a baby with  Uzalo actor Tk Dlamini. Not sure why though. 

So, Jessica took to social media to issue one final confirmation for the non-believers, with a cool picture of her and TK. 

"Parents... and no one must ask me who the father of my child is again guys please. This is the first and last time you will see him la (here)."

While the verdict on why Mzansi has been in denial over her and TK's relationship, is still out she and TK cannot wait to welcome their baby girl into the world. 

"I can't wait to hold her," TK told Drum magazine in an interview. 

Check out how cool they looked in the snap Jessica shared.

Image: Instagram

With parents like that... this baby is going to be the most beautiful little human being ever!

