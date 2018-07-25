Jessica Nkosi ain't about flaunting her baby daddy... except this ONE time!

Jessica Nkosi has come out to put any questions around who her baby daddy is to rest once and for all...at least for those who have missed the articles that have already made the information public knowledge.

It seems like Mzansi is finding it hard to believe that Jessica is about to have a baby with Uzalo actor Tk Dlamini. Not sure why though.

So, Jessica took to social media to issue one final confirmation for the non-believers, with a cool picture of her and TK.

"Parents... and no one must ask me who the father of my child is again guys please. This is the first and last time you will see him la (here)."

While the verdict on why Mzansi has been in denial over her and TK's relationship, is still out she and TK cannot wait to welcome their baby girl into the world.

"I can't wait to hold her," TK told Drum magazine in an interview.