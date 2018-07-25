SABC gives green light to Robert Marawa's new show on Radio 2000 and Metro FM

Robert Marawa returns to the radio airwaves on August 1 and he is expected to be accompanied by his trusted producer Beverly Maphangwa and the popular Room Dividers.

The SABC on Wednesday confirmed Marawa’s appointment as host of an extended simulcast show that is to air on both Metro FM (6pm - 7pm) and Radio 2000 6pm - 8pm) Mondays to Fridays.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “All contractual issues between the organization and Mr Marawa have been resolved amicably and the SABC looks forward to having Mr Marawa back on board once again‚ to deliver another dose of award winning sports programming‚ as we grow our audiences and fulfil our mandate as a public service broadcaster”.