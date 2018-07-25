Soccer

SABC gives green light to Robert Marawa's new show on Radio 2000 and Metro FM

25 July 2018 - 12:26 By Mahlatse Mphahlele and Mninawa Ntloko
TV and radio personality Robert Marawa's return to the SABC has been confirmed, the public broadcaster announced on Wednesday July 25 2018.
TV and radio personality Robert Marawa's return to the SABC has been confirmed, the public broadcaster announced on Wednesday July 25 2018.
Image: Tshepo Kekana/Sunday World

Robert Marawa returns to the radio airwaves on August 1 and he is expected to be accompanied by his trusted producer Beverly Maphangwa and the popular Room Dividers.

The SABC on Wednesday confirmed Marawa’s appointment as host of an extended simulcast show that is to air on both Metro FM (6pm - 7pm) and Radio 2000 6pm - 8pm) Mondays to Fridays.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said: “All contractual issues between the organization and Mr Marawa have been resolved amicably and the SABC looks forward to having Mr Marawa back on board once again‚ to deliver another dose of award winning sports programming‚ as we grow our audiences and fulfil our mandate as a public service broadcaster”.

Robert Marawa’s SABC radio show is 'on track' - report

Robert Marawa has assured fans that he's returning to the SABC.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Marawa said: ‘‘I see this as a continuation of a journey with the SABC and one that shows commitment from the leadership of the Public Broadcaster in fulfilling its public service mandate.

"This high level of support is important to me in delivering the kind of quality show that the listener deserves and with the historic simulcast option‚ we hope rush-hour traffic frustrations will be a thing of the past.”

The chairman’s chair segment is also expected to return and insiders told TimesLIVE that Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza could be the first in the hot seat next Thursday.

The PSL has remained in the spotlight for months for all the wrong reasons following the protracted dispute over former Ajax Cape Town player Tendai Ndoro’s eligibility.

Why Robert Marawa turned down Touch

Robert Marawa still has a copy of the contract offered to him by Tbo Touch.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

The issue over Zimbabwean striker Ndoro’s eligibility stems from a Fifa ruling that a player cannot turn out for more than two clubs in a season.

Ndoro played a game for Orlando Pirates in August last year before signing for and playing for Saudi Arabian club Al Faisaly‚ then joined Ajax in late December. The matter is now before the courts.

The Room Dividers is a hard-hitting rugby segment that aired on Marawa's old show on Metro FM.

The segment ran each Tuesday and featured three former rugby players — Kaunda Ntunja‚ Lawrence Sephaka and Thando Manana.

Marawa was supposed to start work in April but his hugely anticipated return to the airwaves hit a snag due to several outstanding contractual issues that almost scuttled the deal.

Robert Marawa makes dramatic return to SABC to host two radio sports shows

The SABC will announce the return of popular sportscaster Robert Marawa to the public broadcaster's radio airwaves on Friday morning.
Sport
1 month ago

But the wait is finally over after the public broadcaster confirmed on Wednesday that the new show has been given the green light to go on air on both radio stations.

Marawa and Metro FM had a bitter split last year over a disagreement about the suspension of his trusted producer‚ Maphangwa.

The standoff played out in the public spotlight and after more than a decade with the station‚ he walked out of the gates at Auckland Park for the last time in July last year.

But Marawa’s absence from the radio airwaves has been a constant source of unhappiness for the listeners and they have continued to communicate their discontent to the SABC.

Most read

  1. SABC gives green light to Robert Marawa's new show on Radio 2000 and Metro FM Soccer
  2. Top flight returnees Highlands Park announce 12 new signings Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs downplays playmaker Siphelele Ntshangase's absence Soccer
  4. Orlando Pirates' Sredojevic and Mokwena cooking up a delicious meal of football Soccer
  5. Ronaldo, AB de Villiers and cricket cheats: 10 sport documentaries to stream now Sport

Latest Videos

Tech creates instant foamy trap for cash-van robbers
'Zuma is starting again, we are tired of Butternut’

Related articles

  1. Tjoe! AmaZulu boss incurs wrath after suggesting only Irvin Khoza can lead the ... Soccer
  2. Defiant AmaZulu boss stands by his view that only Irvin Khoza can lead the PSL Soccer
  3. Ajax's bid to interdict start of the PSL season held over to Thursday Soccer
  4. Gavin Hunt hopes Wits' new Scottish signing Simon Murray is a 20-goal striker Soccer
  5. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Trevor Noah's 'racist' World Cup joke TshisaLIVE
  6. PSL switch opening fixtures to allow spotlight on Sundowns vs Chiefs showdown Soccer
X