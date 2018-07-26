Israeli minister to Shashi Naidoo: 'I'm sorry we had to prevent your entry under our anti-BDS laws'

It was revealed at a press conference last month that Shashi would visit Palestine to get "more educated" on the state, after she got major backlash for calling Gaza a "s**thole".

During the debate with a follower, Shashi claimed that Palestine was not using aid from the rest of the world appropriately and has "ambition to annihilate Israel".

Shashi publicly apologised for the comments, saying it came from not having enough knowledge about the situation.

The trip was organised in conjunction with human rights and Palestine solidarity organisation Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) South Africa.

The Israeli Embassy in South Africa told TshisaLIVE the state had the right to deny entry to "those seeking to harm the country" and slammed BDS.

"The embassy of Israel can confirm that Shashi Naidoo was denied entry into Israel on the 25 July 2018. Israel has passed a law that, like any rational sovereign state, it denies entry to those seeking to harm the country".

Shashi is expected back in the country on Thursday evening and a press conference hosted by Mandla Mandela will be held at OR Tambo International Airport.