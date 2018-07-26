Model and television personality Shashi Naidoo has been banned from travelling to Israel or Palestine for the next decade – but has vowed to go back when it lapses.

“I hope by then there will be no military occupation of Palestine... Hopefully‚ before this ban expires‚ there will be an end to the Israeli military occupation and I will be invited by Palestine‚” Naidoo said at a press conference on Thursday evening at the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.

“I think this is going to have huge travel implications for me‚ but good thing I got my travelling in early. I’m okay with it.”

Naidoo departed from South Africa on Monday and flew to Jordan via Dubai.

On Tuesday‚ she visited charities and refugee camps in Jordan before she tried on Wednesday to cross into the West Bank at the Allenby Bridge. However‚ she was ultimately denied entry.

“Initially‚ it was a bit like mental warfare‚ because in the beginning I was actually offered a Fanta and I thought‚ ‘Okay‚ this is not so bad’. Then we sat down and as the interrogation went on they obviously knew who I was‚ and what was happening‚ but it got more and more intense.

“After about two hours of interrogation‚ by the end of it‚ I was in tears‚” Naidoo said. “Me being denied access clearly is to me a strong indication that there is no room for discussion here.”