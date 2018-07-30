Mzansi celebs pay tribute to Prof Bongani Mayosi
Ever since it was confirmed that Professor Bongani Mayosi took his own life over the weekend, the effects of depression has been a major talking point on social media.
Mayosi's death was confirmed through a statement issued by his family on Saturday.
"It is with great sadness that we‚ the Mayosi family‚ announce the passing of our husband‚ son‚ father‚ brother and uncle‚ Bongani Mayosi.
"Bongani died on the morning of 27 July 2018. In the last two years he has battled with depression and on that day took the desperate decision to end his life."
Celebrities and tweeps have filled Twitter with an outpouring of tributes.
Some of Mzansi's famous faces including Simphiwe Dana, Zwai Bala, Khaya Dlanga and Siv Ngesi have shared their views on depression.
"The reason I talk about my depression is because silence kills. Depression flourishes in silence. When you name and talk about it you start to separate yourself from it. You see it for the unwelcome visitor it is. And you know it will pass. This is very important," said Simphiwe.
One of the reasons why we don’t talk about our depression is because people make it about them. And it’s tiring living with depression and having to nurse others’ feelings about it— Firebrand (@simphiwedana) July 29, 2018
Musician Zwai Bala, who was a friend of Mayosi's said he was saddened by the news.
"It is with a very heavy heart that I have to bid a final farewell to Professor Bongani Mayosi. Yes I am very sad. I am sad for myself, himself, his family and his friends. Ironically I feel blessed to have known a man who was the greatest in his field. All those who knew him and his work are deeply shocked. He was a giant."
So... while a border at the Drakensberg Boy’s Choir School, to fly back to the Eastern Cape during the short holidays was an unaffordable exercise. My Godsend cousin Lwando Bantom would find friends of his in the Durban area for me to stay with and one such in 1989 I got to meet and spend a good time with Bongani Mayosi. He was a medicine student at then University of Natal and for entire holidays I stayed with him at his residence. uBhut Bongani introduced me to some special friends of his - one being his then girlfriend (later wife) Nonhlanhla Khumalo, a fellow Med student and the other was Mthunzi Namba, for obvious reasons. I also remember him taking me to a march down Durban’s West Street where Jay Naidoo made a speech on top of the City Hall (Campaign of Defiance against Unjust Laws). We grew quite close. Like family-close. His wedding to uSis Nonhlanhla was a very special day with special performances from me and my family, Mthunzi and a number of folk from Natal. Little did we know that their union would be one wonder to behold. Their growth as individuals was equally inspiring. Even after eventually moving to Cape Town, they would ensure to getting together whenever I was down there on business and the time permitted. It was extraordinarily humbling when Bongani & Nonhlanhla surprised me by coming to see my musical Tsotsi at ArtsCape in Feb 2018. It is with a very heavy heart that I have to bid a final farewell to Professor Bongani Mayosi. Yes I am very sad. I am sad for myself, himself, his family and his friends. Ironically I feel blessed to have known a man who was the greatest in his field. All those who knew him and his work are deeply shocked. He was a Giant. May your beautiful and humble soul Rest In Peace my dear brother.
Having known and lived with someone who suffered from depression for a brief period made me understand and be a bit more empathetic about the condition. Although it took me longer to find out more about it.— Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) July 30, 2018
Siv Ngesi also paid tribute to the professor.