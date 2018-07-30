Mzansi celebs pay tribute to Prof Bongani Mayosi

Ever since it was confirmed that Professor Bongani Mayosi took his own life over the weekend, the effects of depression has been a major talking point on social media.

Mayosi's death was confirmed through a statement issued by his family on Saturday.

"It is with great sadness that we‚ the Mayosi family‚ announce the passing of our husband‚ son‚ father‚ brother and uncle‚ Bongani Mayosi.

"Bongani died on the morning of 27 July 2018. In the last two years he has battled with depression and on that day took the desperate decision to end his life."