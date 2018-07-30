Does age really matter? OPW couple have the Twitter streets all messed up

Love is blind, especially to an age difference, but can someone please tell that to the Twitter streets, who were feeling all kinds of ways at Madimetja and Joyleen's dream wedding.

The couple featured on this week's episode of Our Perfect Wedding and shared how they caught each other's attention at a friend’s graduation.

Joyleen said malume Madimetja took her breath away while she was getting ready to give a speech and before the pair knew it they were going out and planning a fancy weekend away.

The road to their engagement, during the weekend away, was like a whirlwind. Cava:

Graduation

Next day: He shows up at her work.

Three days later: They go on a date and ring shopping.

Following week: They go on a weekend away and malume proposes.