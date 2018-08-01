Zodwa Wabantu says no man will hide her: 'Why do you hide us anyway?'

Zodwa Wabantu is gatvol of women being expected to do the 'walk of shame' the morning after spending the night at bae's place.

Posting a picture of her and her bae kissing, Zodwa challenged the stigma that is "conveniently" passed onto women who sleep over at their boyfriend's places but was surprisingly never aimed at the guys. .

"Let’s discuss us. I sleep over at his house. eNtuzuma. Ladies, do you remember being hidden? I don’t play that game, I am like a cockroach that just won’t be hidden. When they say hide in the closet, I say ‘You are crazy!’ Guys, why do you hide us anyway?"

Zodwa questioned her male followers about walking their girlfriends home at 4am, after a good night...in winter even!

Err... she has a good point there... have you felt how cold it is at 4 am? Yerrr!