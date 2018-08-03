D'banj on son's drowning: 'The past few weeks have been incredibly trying & difficult'

A month and a half after his 13-month-old son died in an apparent drowning accident, Nigerian superstar D'banj has returned to the spotlight, thanking fans and his team for their support during his mourning.

D'banj and his wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow stepped away from the limelight after news that that their son Daniel Oyebanjo III had died at the family's home.

Reports of the incident sent shockwaves across the entire music industry and led to tributes from fans around the world.

Taking to social media this week, D'banj posted a picture of himself praying in a church and described some of the emotions he's gone through over the last few weeks.

"The past few weeks have been incredibly trying and difficult, but God’s love has kept me and my family going," he wrote.

He expressed gratitude to his team and fans for the support during this difficult time.

"I can't thank my team enough and the incredible love from you all. May God keep us all. #StrongerTogether"