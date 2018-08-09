TshisaLIVE

Hip-hop star ProKid, 37, dead after 'severe seizure'

The rapper's death was confirmed in the early hours of Thursday morning.

09 August 2018 - 04:24 By Karishma Thakurdin
The family has asked for privacy after his death.
The family has asked for privacy after his death.
Image: Via Instagram

News of award-winning hip-hop artist Linda 'ProKid' Mkhize's death after having a seizure at the age of 37 has sent shockwaves through South Africa.

ProKid's family confirmed the news through a media statement after an outpouring of tributes from fans and high-profile personalities emerged on social media in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"The legendary SA hip-hop artist affectionately known as ProKid of hip-hop passed away on Wednesday.  He suffered a severe seizure attack whilst visiting friends and paramedics were called in to assist. They did their best to revive him to no avail and called his time of death at 20.38," read part of the statement. 

The statement went on to add that ProKid's family have requested privacy as they try to process the tragedy. 

"Further details will be furnished as soon as his family has gathered." 

ProKid, who was considered to be one of the pioneers of hip-hop in SA, will be remembered for his contribution to the industry and for hits such as Ghetto Science and Uthini Ngo Pro. 

Meanwhile, thousands of fans have filled Twitter with heartfelt tributes in ProKid's honour. 

Jackie Phamotse seeking legal advice over calls for her book to be removed from shelves

Jackie Phamotse has responded to social media calls to have her book, Bare: the Blesser's Game, removed from shelves.
TshisaLIVE
17 hours ago

'This is fake news' - Taraji P Henson slams reports that she's headed to South Africa for women's conference

Taraji P Henson: "Get a refund because this is fake news"
TshisaLIVE
14 hours ago

Bonang pulls out of women's media conference after Taraji P Henson slams event

Just hours after Taraji P Henson slammed the International Women in Media conference, Bonang has also pulled out.
TshisaLIVE
10 hours ago

Simz Ngema on Dumi's death: 'I felt like I was literally stripped naked, emotionally'

Here's how Simz is picking up the pieces of her life after her husband Dumi Masilela's death.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Isibaya’s Ayanda Borotho shades tithing: We deny people because we think we're ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's why Bonang told a tweep to 'feel free to f**k off' TshisaLIVE
  3. Beyoncé's iconic Vogue cover is here - Twitter goes beserk TshisaLIVE
  4. Major sponsor pulls out of kwaito awards after outrage over Brickz' performance TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi shares heartfelt condolences for Khensani Maseko TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X