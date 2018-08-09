Hip-hop star ProKid, 37, dead after 'severe seizure'

News of award-winning hip-hop artist Linda 'ProKid' Mkhize's death after having a seizure at the age of 37 has sent shockwaves through South Africa.

ProKid's family confirmed the news through a media statement after an outpouring of tributes from fans and high-profile personalities emerged on social media in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"The legendary SA hip-hop artist affectionately known as ProKid of hip-hop passed away on Wednesday. He suffered a severe seizure attack whilst visiting friends and paramedics were called in to assist. They did their best to revive him to no avail and called his time of death at 20.38," read part of the statement.

The statement went on to add that ProKid's family have requested privacy as they try to process the tragedy.

"Further details will be furnished as soon as his family has gathered."

ProKid, who was considered to be one of the pioneers of hip-hop in SA, will be remembered for his contribution to the industry and for hits such as Ghetto Science and Uthini Ngo Pro.

Meanwhile, thousands of fans have filled Twitter with heartfelt tributes in ProKid's honour.