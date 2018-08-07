Simz Ngema on Dumi's death: 'I felt like I was literally stripped naked, emotionally'

A heartbroken Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema was left feeling vulnerable and "stripped naked" for the whole country to see after the death of her husband, Dumi Masilela a year ago.

As those close to the Rhythm City actor remembered him on the first anniversary of his death last week, his widow told Afternoon Express she has had to mourn with the whole nation watching.

"I have lived this journey with everybody watching. I felt like I was literally stripped naked, emotionally, in front of the whole country. For me, I just had to live my truth and that is how I am healing."

Simz said she has been healing by learning to understand that she had to embrace the grief she was feeling, and also threw herself back into acting.

"Acting saved my life. I was at a point where I felt like, 'what do I live for?' It reminded me of what I am passionate about. It reminded me that the one thing I am passionate about gave me a reason to live... my passion saved my life."

Simz revealed that she wrote a lot of her emotions and thoughts down during the mourning period and could one day release a book about her journey.