TshisaLIVE

Police open reckless and negligent driving investigation following Sbahle Mpisane crash

09 August 2018 - 14:49 By Jeff Wicks
The wreckage of a Durban car crash that left Sbahle Mpisane critically injured on August 9, 2018.
The wreckage of a Durban car crash that left Sbahle Mpisane critically injured on August 9, 2018.
Image: RESCUECARE

The car accident which left celebrity Sbahle Mpisane fighting for her life has now become the subject of a criminal investigation.

Police have confirmed that detectives are probing the circumstances which led up to the accident on Durban’s Margaret Mncadi Avenue (formerly Victoria Embankment) in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that Mpisane’s BMW had burst into flames after it crashed.

“The cause of the accident is unknown at this stage. A case of reckless and negligent driving has been opened in Durban Central police station,” she said. “Circumstances around the incident are being investigated.”

Sources within the emergency medical services have told TimesLIVE that Mpisane had been critically injured when her car left the road and hit a pole. The vehicle overturned‚ leaving her trapped inside.

She was rushed hospital by ambulance‚ where she's been treated for multiple traumatic injuries and remains in a critical condition.

Sbahle’s father, Sbu Mpisane, said earlier in the day that the family had gathered at the hospital, and confirmed that the celeb was in the intensive care unit.

READ MORE

Sbahle Mpisane in a 'critical condition' after Durban car crash

Fans have filled social media with prayers for Sbahle Mpisane after car crash.
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

‘We are all here at the hospital‚’ says Sbahle Mpisane’s dad after horror car crash

Socialite and social media celebrity Sbahle Mpisane is fighting for her life in hospital‚ with her family gathering at Durban’s Netcare St ...
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Itu Khune breaks his silence on girlfriend Sbahle's car crash

"You're in my prayers," Itumeleng Khune tweeted.
TshisaLIVE
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Isibaya’s Ayanda Borotho shades tithing: We deny people because we think we're ... TshisaLIVE
  2. Here's why Bonang told a tweep to 'feel free to f**k off' TshisaLIVE
  3. Beyoncé's iconic Vogue cover is here - Twitter goes beserk TshisaLIVE
  4. Major sponsor pulls out of kwaito awards after outrage over Brickz' performance TshisaLIVE
  5. Mzansi shares heartfelt condolences for Khensani Maseko TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X